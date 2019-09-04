Abdullah Tells No Need for Remaining in Power If Causes Bloodshed

Without identifying a specific political group, Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said on Wednesday that more blood should not be shed in order to remain in power.

Speaking at a campaign gathering in Kabul, Abdullah said that peace is a serious need for the future of Afghanistan and Afghans.

“Our position about peace is very clear. I do not prefer the power for one minute if it causes bloodshed,” he said.

Apparently, Abdullah blames President Ashraf Ghani for having no interest for peace in the war-wearing country.

“When you ask him that if you win the election and there is an opportunity for peace three months after the election what will you do? He will say it is not my decision. People can decide about,” he added.

At the same event, Anwar-ul-Haq Ahadi who is a member of Abdullah’s electoral team claimed that President Ghani is not supporting the peace process in order to remain in power.

This comes as President Ghani has always said that holding of election and republic system is a red line for the government during peace talks with the Taliban insurgent group.