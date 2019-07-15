Abdullah Stresses on Transparent Presidential Election

(Last Updated On: July 15, 2019)

Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of the country, warns that the repentance of the 2014 presidential election’s challenges in the upcoming election can be catastrophic.

Abdullah says that the government official including heads of the defensive and security institutions should not interfere in the upcoming presidential election affairs.

“They do not have the right to campaign in favor or against a candidate,” said Abdullah.

Moreover, he stresses on the engagement of women in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Women’s Affairs says that it has recruited 23 electoral inspectors in the polling day to foster the women’s participation in the upcoming election.

“The Ministry of Women’s Affairs has the responsibility to make the contract of electoral-inspector women according to the recruitment criteria and exert their salaries,” said Delbar Nazari, the Minister of Women’s Affairs.

In addition, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) calls for women to participate in the upcoming election to ensure its transparency.

“The women should not consider their role inconsequential in the national processes,” said Hawa Alam Nooristani, the Chief of IED.

This comes as the people of Afghanistan and IEC are supposed to go for the presidential election on September 28th.