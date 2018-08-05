Abdullah Stresses on Awareness of Mothers About Benefit, Practice of Breastfeeding

(Last Updated On: August 05, 2018 7:52 pm)

The Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah in commemoration of ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ said every year thousands of infants lose their lives because of malnutrition which the main reason is said to be lack of awareness about breastfeeding.

The World Breastfeeding Week is marked every year from 1st to 7th August to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies throughout the world.

“The reason that Afghan mothers are not aware of breastfeeding is poverty and illiteracy,” Abdullah said.

Early initiation and exclusive breastfeeding for at least six months is among the most effective interventions to protect children from common causes of death, including complications from prematurity, newborn infections, diarrhoea and pneumonia.

CE called on Afghan people to take serious measures and seriously fight in this field.

Meanwhile, according to the Minister of Public Health, Ferozuddin Feroz nearly 22 percent of infants lose lives due to malnutrition yearly in Afghanistan.

Many believe that the breastfeeding practice and its benefits should be campaigned through media outlets and uplifts.

“Breastfeeding is the best option for most families who have economic problems and cannot provide proper nutrition for their children,” Delbar Nazari, minister of women added.

Breastfeeding not only benefits children but also matters for mothers’ health and well-being.

It empowers women by enabling them to be in control of their reproductive lives. Mothers’ risk of postpartum haemorrhage is reduced by starting breastfeeding early.

Breastfeeding also protects against anaemia and maternal iron depletion, and reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, as well as diabetes.