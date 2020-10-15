Featured
Abdullah set to visit Iran, will meet with Rouhani
Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), will visit Iran from Sunday, said Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
According to Iranian media, Abdullah will lead a delegation of HCNR officials, members of the Afghan National Parliament, foreign ministry officials during his three-day trip to Tehran.
While in Tehran, Abdullah will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and other high-ranking Iranian officials, Khatibzadeh told Iranian journalists.
This will be Abdullah’s third official visit to countries in the region in the past month after his trip to Pakistan and then to India.
All visits have been centered around the peace talks and garnering regional support for the process.
Featured
Ghani attends funeral of victims killed in helicopter collision
President Ashraf Ghani, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh and other high-ranking officials attended the funeral ceremony of eight Afghan Air Force pilots and personnel on Thursday morning.
The AAF service members were killed in Helmand in the early hours of Wednesday morning when two military helicopters collided.
Ghani and Saleh commended the dedication and commitment of those killed and said “government will always support families of the martyred”.
The two helicopters had reportedly dropped off reinforcement troops in the embattled province and were evacuating wounded soldiers when they collided.
The Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that helicopters had crashed due to “technical issues” while taking off but that the incident was under investigation.
Featured
Afghan talks teams meet, agree to find solutions to disputed issues
A meeting between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s negotiating team and the Taliban was held Wednesday night where both sides agreed to find ways to resolve the contentious issues.
Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan Republic’s team, said late Wednesday night: “A meeting between the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with the other side was held this evening. The heads and members of both delegations discussed disputed issues and emphasized that the contact groups meet again to present solutions.”
Another source told Ariana News on Wednesday the meeting was aimed at finding alternate solutions for disputed points around the framework of negotiations.
The source said the delegations will seek ways to put aside their disputes – which are believed to hinge on two issues – that of jurisprudence and secondly, the US-Taliban agreement.
This decision has been taken so that stalled talks can move forward, sources said.
It is now hoped that both sides will reach a decision over the framework of the talks and make enough progress to finalize the agenda.
There has been two main areas of contention to date. Firstly, the issue around Hanafi jurisprudence, which is followed by the majority of Afghanistan’s Sunni Muslims and which the Taliban want as a guide to all aspects of the talks.
But Afghanistan is home to minority groups of other schools of Islamic jurisprudence including Shia Muslims, and as such the government wants talks to be all-inclusive.
There have also been differences of opinion on the Doha agreement signed between the US and the Taliban in February being used as the framework for talks.
The Taliban say talks should be based on this agreement while the Afghan negotiating team says otherwise. The Afghan government was not party to the deal and feels it should be able to include its own ideas in the framework.
Featured
‘Situation for children in Helmand deeply concerning’
The situation for children in Helmand is deeply concerning and a humanitarian crisis must be avoided, Save the Children’s Country Director in Afghanistan Chris Nyamandi said on Wednesday.
Nyamandi said in a statement that “it is deeply concerning that tens of thousands of people, many of them children, have been forced from their homes because of fighting. A humanitarian crisis must be avoided.”
This was in response to the United Nations’ estimate on Tuesday that as many as 35,000 people have fled their homes in Helmand in the past few days.
Heavy clashes broke out in a number of districts in the southern province on Saturday night when the Taliban launched coordinated attacks in different parts of Helmand.
Nyamandi meanwhile said: “Four decades of conflict in Afghanistan has had a devastating impact on the lives of children. Their education has been heavily disrupted and many have been maimed or killed by explosive weapons or attacks on schools and hospitals.
“This year, children have made up a third of all civilian casualties of the violence, and that is unacceptable.
“The mental scars can be felt as deeply, too. Depression and anxiety can stay with children for many years.
“It is vital that all parties to the fighting in Helmand respect the laws of war and do everything they can to protect the children and their families fleeing the violence. Fighting must not take place near or in schools so that they can remain safe places, free from violence.
“Longer-term, we urge all parties to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan so that children can grow up in a country free from conflict,” he said.
This fresh bout of fighting comes amid peace negotiations currently underway in Doha between the Afghanistan Republic’s team and the Taliban.
Despite having started talks a month ago, little progress has been made and the teams are still trying to resolve issues around the framework of negotiations going forward.
In the meantime, violence has escalated in the country, with Helmand being the latest province to suffer under the force of insurgents.
Ghani attends funeral of victims killed in helicopter collision
Abdullah set to visit Iran, will meet with Rouhani
Afghan talks teams meet, agree to find solutions to disputed issues
‘Situation for children in Helmand deeply concerning’
Taliban Red Unit kill 15 security force members in Baghlan attack
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock
Morning News Show Part2: NATO Chief’s remarks about Trump’s withdrawal plan
Morning News Show Part1: َAfghan Peace Process
Tahawol: US Forces to leave Afghanistan in next one month
Pas Az Khabar: Peace Negotiation stalled
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Bayat chairman lays first brick of STEM unit at Kabul school
- Featured5 days ago
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
- Featured5 days ago
Top US envoys caution against ‘irresponsible’ early troop withdrawal
- Featured4 days ago
Taliban rejects claim of having ‘endorsed’ Trump’s campaign
- Featured4 days ago
Lashkargah residents flee the city as Taliban closes in
- Featured3 days ago
US-Forces carry out airstrikes against Taliban in Helmand
- Featured5 days ago
10 Afghan children ‘smuggled by Taliban’ into Pakistan to be sent home
- Pas az khabar4 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock