Abdullah says ‘Talibanization’ of the country not possible
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, says that the Taliban cannot impose their “will” on the people of Afghanistan through military force.
Speaking in an interview with Al-Jazeera, Abdullah stated that the Taliban have to seek their goal through peace talks.
“Taliban cannot convert the whole population of Afghanistan into Taliban. Talibanization of Afghanistan is not acceptable,” Abdullah said.
This comes as the Taliban have intensified attacks across Afghanistan. According to reports, the Taliban have seized control of half of the districts in Afghanistan.
Abdullah, however, stated that these gains are temporary.
“Yes of course they feel at this moment that they have the upper hand militarily on the ground and that will not last that way,” he noted.
Abdullah says peace talks are the best way to address Afghanistan issues.
“Peaceful settlement is much better option than the continuation of the war we continue we will continue to make these efforts,” he stated.
“We have different opinions about these things can we find ways to not to fight for imposing our way of life upon the people but to compete for it uh to contest for it through civilian means through peaceful means,” he stressed.
Five security force members ‘brutally killed’ in Kabul: Sources
Five security personnel were “brutally” killed by Taliban militants in Shakar Dara district of Kabul, sources said Sunday.
The incident reportedly took place in the Haji Paik area on Friday night.
According to the sources, the Taliban militants first tortured and then killed the men.
Gowhar Khan Baburi, Governor of Shakar Dara district, said Sunday that the militants had installed a checkpoint in the Haji Paik area where they identified the security force members.
The Taliban stated that the victims were members of the Afghan security forces but denied its involvement in the incident.
In a separate incident, two military personnel – including a student from Marshal Fahim Military University – were killed in the Kalakan district of Kabul.
The incident happened in the Pule Baboch area close to the district’s compound on Saturday night, sources said.
China and Pakistan call for ceasefire in Afghanistan
Pakistan and China on Saturday called on all Afghan stakeholders to agree to a ceasefire and work together to achieve an inclusive peace agreement and political settlement.
According to Dawn News, the call was made by the two sides during a foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue in Chengdu in Sichuan province in China.
A statement issued by China and Pakistan said the two countries had reaffirmed their commitment to facilitate and support an “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” peace and reconciliation process.
Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation says peace talks are the best way to address Afghanistan issues and that the Taliban cannot impose their "will" on the people of Afghanistan through military force.
Speaking in an interview with Al-Jazeera, Abdullah stated that the Taliban have to seek their goal through peace talks.
“Taliban cannot convert the whole population of Afghanistan into Taliban. Talibanization of Afghanistan is not acceptable,” Abdullah said.
“Peaceful settlement is much better option than the continuation of the war we continue we will continue to make these efforts,” he stated.
“We have different opinions about these things can we find ways to not to fight for imposing our way of life upon the people but to compete for it uh to contest for it through civilian means through peaceful means,” he stressed.
Ghazni residents tell of horrors during Taliban siege
A number of families, who have fled their homes due to ongoing clashes in the Malistan district of Ghazni province and taken refuge in Kabul said that the Taliban have looted their properties and gunned down civilians in the district.
According to them, the Taliban have killed at least 40 people – including civilians, women, and children – during the take over of the Malistan district.
Nader, a displaced man from Malistan, stated: “We have fled to Kabul due to clashes. The Taliban stopped our vehicle on our way to Kabul and gunned down my two sons, who were civilians, after they sent me back home to bring their national ID cards.”
Aqela, another woman who fled from Malistan, told Ariana News: “Taliban killed my brothers now I have nothing in my life.”
The Taliban, however, rejected the claims. In a video released on social media, the Taliban asked Malistan residents to return to their villages.
Meanwhile, the militants have captured the Nari district of eastern Kunar province, sources said.
According to the sources, the Afghan security forces retreated from the district following a short resistance.
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated that the Afghan Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) are engaged in fighting with the Taliban fighters in 15 provinces.
