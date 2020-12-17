Latest News
Abdullah says reduction in violence is critical, issue needs to be prioritized
(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)
Speaking at an event in Kabul on Thursday, Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said the Afghan Republic’s peace negotiating team is working together as a united front but that the critical issue of a reduction in violence still needs to be attained.
Addressing the National Meeting to Promote Women’s Participation in the Reconciliation Process, Abdullah said: “Unfortunately today, the people’s demand is the reduction of violence, which they want to see in their daily lives, but this demand has not been met,” he said.
“Afghanistan’s peace process has reached a special stage,” said Abdullah adding that “for us, it was important that the negotiations start. The negotiating team is working in a very united way.”
“The support for the negotiating team helps the team work harder,” he stated and said “hopefully the second round of the talks will start exactly on time.”
“With the release of the Taliban prisoners we should have had a ceasefire or a significant reduction in violence,” Abdullah said.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. Both sides must understand war is not the way,” he stated.
“The people of Afghanistan expect optimal results from the peace process,” Abdullah said.
“A reduction in violence is at the top of the agenda proposed by Afghanistan (republic’s team),” Abdullah said.
“Both sides must come together and enter the main discussion in the peace process.”
This comes after Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, Chief Negotiator for the Afghan Republic’s Peace Negotiation Team said the team has started consultations with government’s leadership, the HCNR, political leaders and various segments of society to get their views and suggestions on the next stage of talks.
He said their advice will hopefully pave the way for peace and end the war in the country.
The talks teams will reconvene in Doha on January 5 after announcing last week they were taking a three week break.
Ghani in Kandahar to assess security and consult on peace
(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)
President Ashraf Ghani left Kabul early Thursday morning for a one-day visit to Kandahar where he will assess the security situation in the province and meet with local officials to discuss the peace process.
The Presidential Palace (ARG) said Ghani is leading a high-ranking delegation, which includes First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.
On arrival in Kandahar, Ghani was met by local officials, elders and influential figures at the Ahmad Shah Baba International Airport.
ARG stated that during his visit, the president will also meet with elders, influential figures, Ulema and representatives of women, youth, civil society, traders, and other sectors to hear their views and suggestions on security and peace.
Afghanistan ranked 2nd on IRC crisis watchlist for 2021
(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned that the most dangerous humanitarian emergencies on their 2021 watchlist includes Afghanistan, which is dealing with a triple threat of COVID, climate change and conflict.
The IRC, which published its 2021 Emergency Watchlist on Tuesday, stated that the most dangerous humanitarian emergencies of 2021 are nearly all neglected.
Their new analysis shows Yemen is the country most at risk of humanitarian catastrophe in 2021, followed by Afghanistan, Syria, Democratic Republic of Congo and then Ethiopia.
The report found that measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic are leaving women behind, as they face devastating harm to economic opportunities, schooling, and access to healthcare in these crisis countries.
The IRC stated that ongoing conflict compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change have led to unprecedented emergencies across the globe.
David Miliband, President and CEO at the IRC, said, “2020 will go down as one of the most turbulent years in history, but the next year will be remembered for how we either helped or turned away from those suffering the most.
“Watchlist 2021 should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers, government leaders, and concerned citizens around the world about the cost of neglecting humanitarian crises – and how they urgently need international attention,” he said.
According to Milliband, “the most severe and devastating crises like Afghanistan, Syria and DRC have been reeling for years or even decades, and are expected to become even worse in 2021.”
He also said that the triple threat of conflict, COVID-19 and climate change are dramatically worsening an already dire situation for people living in conflict-affected countries and that women and girls are especially impacted by all aspects of conflict, “as we see rises in violence against women, early and forced marriage, loss of income and education opportunities.”
Displacement was also at an historic all time high in conflict-ridden countries, he said and aid agencies like the IRC are increasingly under attack and face obstacles put in place by parties to conflict that prevent them from reaching those most in need.
Watchlist 2021 meanwhile also found that long-running conflicts in places like Afghanistan are driving the largest increases in humanitarian needs.
The number of people in need in Afghanistan has risen by 385 percent since 2015.
IRC stated that many of these countries at war “are at risk of an even more violent 2021.”
The organization stated that Watchlist countries are the most dangerous places for aid workers: since 2016, 94 percent of all aid workers killed, 84 percent of aid workers injured and 98 percent of aid workers kidnapped have been in the countries on this year’s list.
“Wars are increasingly fought without respect for International Humanitarian Law, resulting in direct harm to civilians and critical infrastructure,” the report read.
The Watchlist’s ranked Top Ten is where the IRC assesses there is greatest risk of deterioration leading to the most serious emergencies in 2021. The countries, in order of most at risk, are as follows:
1. Yemen
2. Afghanistan
3. Syria
4. Democratic Republic of the Congo
5. Ethiopia
6. Burkina Faso
7. South Sudan
8. Nigeria
9. Venezuela
10. Mozambique
Ghani meets with US army chief, discusses increase in violence
(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)
President Ashraf Ghani met with General Mark Milley, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff yesterday evening in Kabul, the president’s office (ARG) confirmed.
According to a series of tweets, ARG stated that both sides expressed their concerns over the escalation of violence in Afghanistan and discussed the Afghan peace process and the immediate need for a ceasefire in the country.
Milley assured Ghani that the United States will continue to support the Afghan Defense and Security forces.
The meeting comes amid a sharp increase in violence in the country, particularly involving targeted assassinations.
A string of magnetic IED explosions, on vehicles belonging to government officials and journalists mainly, as well as shooting incidents, have rocked the country in the past few months.
Such attacks take place on a daily basis across the country, with a high number of incidents in Kabul. Just this week, Kabul’s deputy governor was killed in a magnetic IED explosion while on his way to work.
Ghani and Milley’s meeting meanwhile comes just two weeks after Milley stated that the US was in the process of pulling at least 2,000 troops out of the country and that only 2,500 would remain by January 15.
Speaking to Brookings Institution at the time, Milley said: “We’re in the process of executing [the drawdown] right now. That’s happening as we speak.”
He said that the US had achieved only a “modicum of success” after nearly 20 years of working to establish a stable democracy in Afghanistan.
