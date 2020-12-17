Abdullah says reduction in violence is critical, issue needs to be prioritized

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)

Speaking at an event in Kabul on Thursday, Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said the Afghan Republic’s peace negotiating team is working together as a united front but that the critical issue of a reduction in violence still needs to be attained.

Addressing the National Meeting to Promote Women’s Participation in the Reconciliation Process, Abdullah said: “Unfortunately today, the people’s demand is the reduction of violence, which they want to see in their daily lives, but this demand has not been met,” he said.

“Afghanistan’s peace process has reached a special stage,” said Abdullah adding that “for us, it was important that the negotiations start. The negotiating team is working in a very united way.”

“The support for the negotiating team helps the team work harder,” he stated and said “hopefully the second round of the talks will start exactly on time.”

“With the release of the Taliban prisoners we should have had a ceasefire or a significant reduction in violence,” Abdullah said.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. Both sides must understand war is not the way,” he stated.

“The people of Afghanistan expect optimal results from the peace process,” Abdullah said.

“A reduction in violence is at the top of the agenda proposed by Afghanistan (republic’s team),” Abdullah said.

“Both sides must come together and enter the main discussion in the peace process.”

This comes after Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, Chief Negotiator for the Afghan Republic’s Peace Negotiation Team said the team has started consultations with government’s leadership, the HCNR, political leaders and various segments of society to get their views and suggestions on the next stage of talks.

He said their advice will hopefully pave the way for peace and end the war in the country.

The talks teams will reconvene in Doha on January 5 after announcing last week they were taking a three week break.