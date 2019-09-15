Abdullah Says Ghani Has No Authority to Impose Travel Ban

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah warned President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday that he has no authority to impose a travel ban on any Afghan citizen from now onward.

Both Abdullah and Ghani are running for the upcoming presidential election which is due on September 28.

Mr. Abdullah, who was speaking at a campaign rally in Kabul, accused President Ashraf Ghani of misusing from his power for electoral campaigns.

According to Mr. Abdullah, President Ghani has warned all government contractors of terminating their contracts if they refuse to provide financial support to Ghani’s electoral ticket.

However, Ghani’s office rejected such allegations as baseless.