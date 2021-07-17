Latest News
Abdullah says at talks with Taliban the people are the ‘main losers’
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah, who is also heading the Afghan Republic’s team in talks with the Taliban in Doha, stated that if offensives continue the main losers would be the people of Afghanistan.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the government-Taliban meeting in Qatar on Saturday, Abdullah stated: “The people of Afghanistan are going through difficult days. Fierce conflicts are ongoing and our people are the real victims.”
“It does not matter if the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan uses force or the Taliban movement seeks victory through violence and war; the main losers of the current war are the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
Abdullah emphasized that there is no military solution for the Afghanistan issues.
He, meanwhile, called on the warring parties to show flexibility in order to reach a peace agreement in Afghanistan.
Abdullah stressed that all sides should seize the opportunity for reaching peace in Afghanistan, “otherwise we all will be responsible before Allah, people, history and the world [the international community].”
Abdullah also emphasized the need for preserving the hard-won achievements of the last two decades.
“It is a fact that the people of Afghanistan, with the help of the international community, have gained great achievements in recent years. Such as the right to vote to choose a national leadership and political right, women’s rights and freedom, minority rights, freedom of expression, war victims’ rights, and other developments,” Abdullah said.
Latest News
Daughter of Afghan envoy kidnapped, tortured in Pakistan
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Saturday that the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad, Pakistan, was abducted on Friday.
In a statement issued on Saturday, MoFA stated that Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals while on her way home.
“After being released from the kidnappers’ captivity, Ms. Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital,” the statement said.
MoFA strongly condemned the “heinous act” and expressed its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Kabul called on Islamabad to “identify and prosecute” perpetrators as soon as possible.
Afghanistan also called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions,” the statement read.
Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan says that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to utilize all resources to apprehend the persons involved in the kidnapping of the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador in Islamabad.
“Prime Minister has further directed the Interior Minister that Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies must investigate the incident on top priority, bring up the truth of the matter and apprehend the culprits within 48 hours,” Khan tweeted.
Latest News
Afghanistan takes delivery of first consignment of radar equipment
Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said that its first consignment of flight radar equipment arrived in Kabul on Saturday.
According to ACAA a contract to install the radar equipment has been signed with a French company and is worth 112 million Euros.
“The installation contract of Afghanistan independent radars has been concluded by the Civil Aviation Authority with the French company (Thales) for 112 million Euros,” added ACAA.
The ACAA said that the radar equipment will be installed in 12 areas of the country to control the air space.
“Afghanistan’s radars will be installed in 12 different areas in the country and will facilitate the control of Afghanistan’s airspace from zero point to 45,000 feet to have control and effective monitoring of Afghanistan’s airspace,” said ACAA.
Officials from the ACAA told Ariana News at Kabul airport that three radar systems have arrived in Kabul.
Latest News
Peace talks between government, Taliban negotiators underway in Doha
Peace talks between Government and Taliban high level negotiators began in Doha, capital of Qatar on Saturday, both sides confirmed.
Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said a military solution is not a solution to the country’s crisis and efforts for a political settlement should be accelerated.
“There is not a military solution to the Afghanistan problems. We should concentrate our efforts for political settlement to end the war and plan a better future for Afghanistan,” said Abdullah.
According to Abdullah both sides should show flexibility in the peace talks.
“Reaching peace needs flexibility for both sides. We believe that regional and international space has been provided for peace in Afghanistan,” added Abdullah.
Abdulah said that by continuing the war the people will sacrifice even more than what they already have.
“All of us know that Afghan people are victims of the current violence,” said he.
He also reiterated that this is a historic opportunity for peace in the country.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban political deputy head, said that for the formation of an Islamic system personal interests need to be ignored.
“In order to achieve these goals a strong, central and Independent Islamic system is needed. In this case, selfishness, personal interest and personal motives must be avoided,” said Mullah Baradar.
Mullah Baradar added that it is necessary to work for national unity.
“We should end disbelief and distrust and work for national unity,” he added.
He also acknowledged that progress has not been made in the peace talks in the past 10 months.
Mullah Baradar said that Afghans should form a political system based on thoughts, beliefs and religion.
He added that Taliban want development but will not compromise on Islamic values.
“We want development, comfortable life, but will not compromise on Islamic values and independence. This is the voice that people know,” said Baradar.
Zerbena: Formation of platform for regional cooperation discussed
Abdullah says at talks with Taliban the people are the ‘main losers’
Daughter of Afghan envoy kidnapped, tortured in Pakistan
Afghanistan takes delivery of first consignment of radar equipment
Peace talks between government, Taliban negotiators underway in Doha
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
UAE to suspend entry from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
UN chief Guterres appointed for second term
Zerbena: Formation of platform for regional cooperation discussed
Tahawol: Regional consensus for counter-terrorism discussed
Morning News Show: Fate of Afghan peace and war discussed
Sola: Efforts to resume peace talks in Doha discussed
Tahawol: Introduce of new commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
George W. Bush calls withdrawal of US and NATO troops ‘a mistake’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey will be seen as ‘invaders’ if they stay to run Kabul airport: Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
British Defence Minister says UK will work with Taliban should they come to power – Telegraph
-
Latest News5 days ago
Finland halts deportations to Afghanistan after U.S. troops leave
-
Latest News5 days ago
Lavrov says U.S. wants to establish military presence around Afghanistan
-
COVID-195 days ago
U.S. puts new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for autoimmune disorder
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
U.S. approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three security personnel assassinated in Kabul