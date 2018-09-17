Abdullah Reacts to Review of Security Pact with U.S.

(Last Updated On: September 17, 2018 5:44 pm)

The Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has reacted to the recent demands of some political parties and lawmakers regarding the review the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) with the United States.

During the Ministerial Council session in Kabul, CE Abdullah said Afghan people do not want to cancel the security agreement with U.S. and its review would not have any impact on security situation and the stability of the country.

He is said to believe that behind the issue of reviewing the security agreement is personal interests.

This comes as of the 118 Parliament Members, 116 of them approved the recommendations for the review of the bilateral security agreement between Kabul and Washington due to the increase of recent civilian and military casualties.

In addition, the political figures including the former President Hamid Karzai and a number of lawmakers even took a decision for the review of the security pact.

“It was a bloody agreement not a security pact for the Afghan people. The situation deteriorated since the pact was signed,” Shekiba Hashemi, the representative of Kandahar at the Lower House added.

In the meantime, the Chief Executive noted about his visit with the Pakistani foreign minister and discussion over terrorism.

Abdullah expressed optimism that the new government of Pakistan will take serious practical measures in against terrorists’ hideouts in its soil.