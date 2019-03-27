Abdullah Reacts to Imran Khan Comments Regarding Interim Gov’t Setup

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2019)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday strongly reacted regarding the recent remarks by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on the setup of an interim government in Afghanistan.

Abdullah said that Afghanistan is not allowing any country to talk about its fate or future.

He added that the remarks about Afghanistan’s future that were expressed by Pakistan’s prime minister are not acceptable for any Afghan citizen or party.

“Pakistan must have reached to the conclusion that Afghan citizens will decide about their future,” Abdullah said.

Recently, the Pakistani Prime Minister had suggested an interim government setup in Afghanistan to help end the impasse in the peace process.

In reaction to the comments, Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistan’s deputy envoy and called Imran Khan’s remarks “irresponsible”.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Khan’s comments had been taken out of context and misinterpreted.

Afghanistan has always blamed Pakistan for harboring and supporting the Taliban insurgent group and interfering in its internal affairs.