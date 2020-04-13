Abdullah pulling final strings to win decent cut in Afghan administration

(Last Updated On: April 13, 2020)

Sources close to Abdullah say that the proposal contains the demands of Abdullah and his supporters on having a considerable role in the peace process, 50% share in the cabinet, and appointing governors in provinces where he had won higher votes.

Sources say that this proposal will be implemented under a political agreement after Abdullah’s demand for the Chief Executive position was rejected by Ghani.

A source close to Abdullah said that Abdullah and his allies were busy preparing the final elements of their proposal to be submitted to Arg.

See below, the key elements of Abdullah’s proposal leaked to Ariana News.

All the decisions in the reconciliation council will be taken collectively while giving the final verdict in the peace process will be of Abdullah’s authority.

Abdullah and his allies should enjoy a 50% share in the cabinet.

The authority to appoint governors in the provinces where Abdullah surpassed Ghani in votes should be given to Abdullah.

Experts say that after resolving the political tensions, Afghanistan can access the lost one billion USD, start the Intra-Afghan dialogue, and concentrate on the fight against the COVID-19.

People also want the Arg-Sapidar tensions to end as soon as possible to open a new window in bringing peace to Afghanistan.

After the US pressurized the political leaders, now Arg and Sapidar seem to be willing to resolve the tensions through negotiations.