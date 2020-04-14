Abdullah proposes inclusive gov’t, election results revocation

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2020)

Abdullah Abdullah in his new proposal calls for an inclusive government formed over a political deal and wants revocation of the presidential election results. That’s how the impasse will be resolved, Sapidar thinks.

Omid Maisam, the spokesperson of Abdullah, says, “The unreal and conflicting results of the election have led the country into crisis. To go out of this situation, a political deal is required. We are working on a plan to form a participatory government.”

Sources close to President Ghani say that Ghani is ready to give a 40-50% share in power to Abdullah with special authority in the reconciliation council; however, Ghani will never agree on any political deal that leaves out the results of the election.

Nasratullah Stanakzai, a university professor, says, “Politica differences could prove harmful at the time being.”

On the other hand, Hezab-e-Islami Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who has ranked 3rd as per the presidential election results, warns that he will not allow power-sharing of any sort between Ghani and Abdullah.

Fazil Hadi Wazin, a leadership member of Hezab-e-Islami, says, “We have seen the consequences of power-sharing – it leads the nation into further crisis.”

Also, the International Crisis Group, in its latest report, has said that the government of Afghanistan has walked into internal differences, experiencing a lack of cooperation and the armed opposition has also intensified its activities.

The report underlines that if the differences are not resolved, there are chances of civil war and further insecurity in Afghanistan.