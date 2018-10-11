Abdullah Off to Tajikistan to Attend Shanghai Summit

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2018)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah at the head of a high-level delegation left Kabul for Tajikistan on Thursday to attend at the 17th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

He is accompanied by Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and other government officials.

On behalf of Afghanistan, CE Abdullah will deliver his speech at the Summit.

In a statement, CEO office said, at the sideline of the Summit, Abdullah will meet with the President of Tajikistan, Prime Ministers of Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kirghizstan, Tajikistan, Belarus and Foreign Secretary of India.

The statement further said that during his meetings, CE will focus on different issues including the fight against terrorism and narcotic drugs, expansion of regional cooperation, implementation of huge regional programs, expansion of business relations, and will seek the support of regional countries on an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

SCO is a political, economic, and security alliance that meets once a year to assess the situation in the region and adopts decisions on all important matters of the organization.