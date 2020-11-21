Abdullah meets with Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss peace process 

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2020)

Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Friday discussed the Afghan peace process; talks in Doha and strengthening of bilateral relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

Abdullah’s office said in a statement that Erdogan supports the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

According to the statement, Erdogan said Turkey will support the ongoing peace efforts in Afghanistan and wants an end to the current violence in the country.

Abdullah also thanked Erdogan for his country’s support to help bring about peace, ensure security, as well as supporting economic development.

Abdullah arrived in Turkey on Thursday for a two-day official visit to garner Turkey’s support for peace negotiations with Taliban, and discuss bilateral relations.

On Thursday, he met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Parliamentary Speaker Mustafa Sentop in the capital Ankara.