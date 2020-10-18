Featured
Abdullah meets with Iran’s FM, discusses Afghan peace process
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah met Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday to discuss the latest developments around the Afghan peace process.
Abdullah arrived in Tehran early Sunday for an official two-day visit as part of his schedule to meet with neighboring and regional countries in a bid to garner support from them for the peace initiative.
In a tweet following his meeting with Zarif, Abdullah said: “A pleasure to meet again with HE
Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We exchanged views on the Afghan Peace Process, intra-Afghan talks in Doha & bilateral issues of interest.”
“Stressing on brotherly bonds between our two countries, I thanked the government of Iran for the invitation, its continued principled position on Afghan peace efforts & reiterated that peace & stability in Afghanistan amounts to peace & stability in the region and beyond,” he tweeted.
“While welcoming our delegation, HE FM Zarif assured us of Iran’s continued support for the Afghan Peace Process. He emphasized on a process that assures Afghan ownership & aims for stability & an inclusive outcome,” Abdullah stated.
After his meeting with Zarif, Abdullah then met with Iran’s speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. “We discussed the Afghan Peace Process, & developments in Doha talks. Ghalibaf assured us of Majlis’s (parliament) support for a lasting peace in Afghanistan.”
Abdullah’s visit to Iran comes just days after the United States’ peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said during a webinar that in terms of Afghanistan’s peace process, “there are two Irans; the foreign ministry Iran which says positive things and makes statements that could be construed as supporting the peace process,” but then there is the other Iran that would like to “keep the US entangled in a war.”
Iran “appears to want the war to go on rather than for the peace process to succeed,” he said adding that “we would like Iran … to participate in the regional efforts in support of peace.”
During Sunday’s meeting in Tehran, Zarif reiterated Iran’s support for the Afghan government and the peace process
Abdullah is also expected to meet with President Hassan Rouhani during his visit.
Taliban issue veiled threat in wake of US airstrikes in Helmand
The Taliban on Sunday issued a veiled threat to the US Forces in Afghanistan after accusing the United States of having violated the Doha agreement by carrying out airstrikes in Helmand last week.
In a statement issued by the group’s spokesman on Twitter, the Taliban said: “American forces have violated the Doha agreement in various forms by carrying out excessive airstrikes following the new developments in Helmand province.”
The Doha agreement was signed in February between the Taliban and the US and was conditions-based.
In their statement Sunday, the Taliban said, according to the agreement, the “American forces are prohibited from carrying out airstrikes or targeting anyone in areas other than combat zones or during active fighting”.
The group stated that over the past few days, drone and other fighter aircraft have carried out strikes in a number of areas in Helmand and in Farah and other provinces “which are all a direct and clear violation of the Doha agreement.”
The Taliban stated that “all contents of the US-Islamic Emeriate agreement are unambiguous, but the opposite side violated its commitment on numerous occasions, are engaging in provocative actions and bombing non-combat zones.”
In conclusion, the group stated, “all responsibility and consequences from continuation of such actions shall fall squarely on the shoulders of the American side.”
On Monday last week, US-Forces Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirmed American forces had conducted several targeted strikes in Helmand over the previous two days to defend Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who had come under attack by the Taliban.
Leggett said this move had been in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement and that USFOR-A had and will continue to provide support in defense of the ANDSF under attack by the Taliban.
This announcement was immediately followed by US-Forces Afghanistan Commander, General Scott Miller saying that “the Taliban need to immediately stop their offensive actions in Helmand Province and reduce their violence around the country. It is not consistent with the US-Taliban agreement and undermines the ongoing Afghan Peace Talks.”
Last Sunday the Taliban launched coordinated attacks in various parts of the province, including Lashkargah, the provincial capital.
Fighting waged for days and thousands of Afghans were forced to flee their homes.
The Taliban’s attack meanwhile came amid peace talks in Doha between the Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban. No actual progress has yet been made, despite talks having started more than a month ago.
Dozens of casualties reported after powerful explosion rocks Ghor city
A powerful explosion in central Ghor province has killed or wounded at least 20 people, the Afghan Ministry of Interior confirmed Sunday.
However, local officials told Ariana News that the casualty toll was much higher. They say as many as 60 people have been killed or wounded.
The explosion happened at about 11.30 am local time in the city of Feroz Koh.
Sources said the explosion, possibly a car bomb, was detonated close to the Ghor police headquarters.
Widespread damage was also done to buildings in the vicinity.
