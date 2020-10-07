Featured
Abdullah meets with India’s NSA, discusses Afgha peace process
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, met with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday to discuss the Afghan Peace Process ad the Doha talks.
In a series of tweets Wednesday night, Abdullah said: “Had a constructive discussion with Ajit Doval, the NSA of India.
“He assured me of India’s full support for the peace efforts, and that any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans, will have the support of India.”
Abdullah said Doval also stated that his country is in favor of an independent, democratic, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate.
“I thanked India for the invitation, its continued support for Afghanistan, and its constructive role in peace efforts,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah is currently on a five-day official visit to India to discuss issues around the Afghan peace process and safety and security in the region.
Finnish envoy briefs Ghani on pledging support developments
President Ashraf Ghani met with Finland’s special envoy for the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan Jan Talas Wednesday to discuss final details around the November pledging summit.
The meeting comes after the official launch of preparations for the conference was held in Kabul on Tuesday. However, Ghani was not able to attend as he had been on an official visit to Doha, Qatar.
Catching up on the developments, Ghani was briefed by Talas who said the international community has shown its readiness to participate and support the Afghan government.
He said foreign partners would announce their financial and political commitment to Afghanistan at next month’s event in Geneva.
In a tweet issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), government said Ghani thanked the international community for its continued financial and political support which is critical to Afghanistan’s prosperity, self-sufficiency, development and peace.
The November conference is the last pledging conference of the Transformation Decade (2015 to 2024), which was in place to help Afghanistan become self-reliant, and is expected to renew international community and Afghan commitments to the development and stability of Afghanistan up to 2024.
The conference will be held over two days, November 23 and 24, but the main conference will take place on day two, with side events to discuss key challenges and accomplishments for Afghanistan occurring the day before.
Kyrgyz crisis deepens as opposition groups try to grab power
Kyrgyzstan slid deeper into chaos on Wednesday as rival opposition factions made grabs for power, a day after they stormed government buildings, forcing the prime minister Kubatbek Boronov to resign.
Early Wednesday, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov called for talks between all parties.
Two presidents have been overthrown in Kyrgyzstan in the past 15 years, and longtime ally Russia expressed concern as protests spread across the country.
Reuters reports that late on Tuesday, its parliament agreed to nominate opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov – freed from prison by protesters just hours earlier – for prime minister, but an angry mob then broke into the hotel where it convened, forcing Zhaparov to flee through a back door, according to Kyrgyz media.
On Wednesday morning, the self-proclaimed People’s Coordination Council set up by several opposition parties said it would not recognize Zhaparov’s interim cabinet and was assuming all state powers itself and dissolving parliament.
A total of 16 parties took part in Sunday’s election and 11 refused to accept the results, which had handed victory to two establishment groups. As protests grew, the election commission annulled the vote.
On Tuesday night, Zhaparov said he would propose a constitutional ref,orm before holding presidential and parliamentary elections in two to three months.
But the split among opposition parties and power grabs by competing factions has plunged the nation of 6.5 million people into uncertainty, reported Reuters adding that residents in the capital, Bishkek quickly formed vigilante neighborhood watch units to reinforce police, having suffered during violent revolts followed by looting in 2005 and 2010.
Khalilzad says patience is needed to resolve a 40-year war
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on Tuesday that both sides to the peace process need to find a way where there is neither a winner nor a loser in attaining peace.
He said the Taliban “will not take over the government instead they will be part of it and all parties should be part of the government as it should be a comprehensive government.”
Speaking to Radio Azadi, Khalilzad said: “Talks need patience,” adding that one cannot predict how long it will take to resolve a 40-year-old conflict, but that it needs to end sooner rather than later.
“Having patience, accepting each other, and finding a formula that is acceptable by both sides and is applicable,” he said.
“It needs work; both sides should be ready to find a way where there is neither a winner nor a loser and the real winner should be the people of Afghanistan so that their long-term war, with, unfortunately, a large number of Afghans being killed or wounded every day, should end.”
He said one of the major obstacles in the way of progress is the high level of violence, which “fuels distrust between the two sides.”
“We are in favor of reducing violence and we also encouraged during the meetings in Doha that the violence should be reduced,” he said.
He pointed out that the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on the framework of talks.
Khalilzad said the US has emphasized to all parties that US policy for Afghanistan in future would have a direct link to the decision taken by the negotiating teams on the structure of a new political system that respects the will of all Afghans. He said this decision also pertained to the financial assistance the US would provide in future.
Khalilzad’s discussion came after a day of high-level meetings and discussions between Afghan officials, negotiating team members, Afghan media representatives, President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban in Doha on issues around the peace talks.
While Ghani met with Qatar officials and members of the Afghan peace talks team he did not meet with the Taliban. However, members of the Afghan media did meet with the Taliban.
In a press briefing on Tuesday night, Acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said the two main obstacles at the moment, which has resulted in a deadlock in talks, were the issue of jurisprudence and political agreement.
He said: “The two primary issues are critical for rules of procedure to move the peace talks further.
“I hope that all the parties will be able to make a final agreement, bringing peace for the Afghan people.”
Atmar then said the Afghan government is pursuing three objectives at the moment to achieve peace.
“The first objective is to remove the obstacles in the way of reaching the rules of procedure for the peace process.
“The second objective is to have a reduction in violence, and finally, to have a complete ceasefire,” he said adding that this is a legitimate desire of all Afghans.
“Reduction in violence was promised to the people during the peace agreement,” signed in Doha in February between the United States and the Taliban.
“It is necessary to establish a special mechanism to monitor the level of violence, and the two sides have to take effective measures to address the reasons behind the violence.
“The third objective of the Afghan government is to make sure that the peace negotiations lead to an agreement of political settlement, which would establish a permanent ceasefire,” he said.
