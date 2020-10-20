Abdullah meets Rouhani to discuss Afghan Peace Process

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2020)

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Monday met with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in his ongoing efforts to garner support from regional countries for the Afghan peace process.

After his meeting with Rouhani, Abdullah said: “We exchanged views on Afghan Peace Process, talks in Doha and bilateral relations.

“I thanked His Excellency and Islamic Republic of Iran for their principled and continued support to Afghanistan and the peace process.”

He also said Iran, as a neighbor, can play an important role to help advance the peace process in Afghanistan.

Speaking to Iran’s IRNA news, Abdullah said the people of Afghanistan want a lasting and acceptable peace for all Afghans, as well as the preservation of the achievements made over the past 19 years.

He also said cooperation between regional states can help advance the peace process and negotiations and achieve a successful outcome.

“The voice of the neighboring country is very important to us in consultation at the regional and international level,” he said.