Featured
Abdullah likely to visit India to discuss peace process
Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah will visit India later this week and will meet with the country’s top leadership to discuss intra-Afghan peace negotiations.
Abdullah will likely travel to Delhi on Tuesday and is expected to seek support for the intra-Afghan talks, India Today reported.
A delegation from the Indian government attended last month’s opening ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered his remarks virtually during the ceremony.
India has its concerns regarding any settlement with the Taliban and the role Pakistan plays in the stability in Afghanistan, India today reported.
However, Delhi has pledged its continued support to Afghanistan and as Jaishankar stated, “our friendship with Afghanistan is strong and unshaken, we have always been good neighbours and will always be so. Our expectation is that the soil of Afghanistan should never be used for any anti-India activities”.
News of Abdullah’s planned visit to India comes just days after he wrapped up a three-day official trip to Pakistan, which was aimed at mending often fraught ties with Afghanistan’s eastern neighbor.
Abdullah, who has been a harsh critic of Pakistan in the past – and of previously accusing the country of supporting the Taliban – appeared however to have made serious inroads into forging better ties with Islamabad going forward.
He even thanked Pakistan for its efforts to get the Taliban to the peace talks tables in Doha.
Featured
Well known cricket umpire loses 4 relatives in Nangarhar bombing
Bismillah Jan Shinwari, a well known Afghan cricket umpire, lost four close relatives on Saturday, including a cousin and a nephew when a suicide bomber detonated a car loaded with explosives close to the family home in Nangarhar province.
The attack happened shortly after midday when insurgents targeted the Ghanikhail district government compound, killing at least 16 people.
Speaking to Ariana News, Shinwari’s brother confirmed they lost a cousin, two of her children, and a nephew in the explosion.
He said they had been on their way to a doctor when the incident happened. Another two family members were wounded, he said.
Shinwari, who was in Kabul at the time of the incident, is a well known International Cricket Council (ICC)-registered umpire who has officiated over a number of international matches, including ODIs and Twenty20 tournaments.
His entire family, including his mother and father, live in the area where the explosion happened and as news broke of the tragedy, hundreds of messages of condolence flooded Shinwari’s Facebook page from fans around the world.
COVID-19
India registers 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, almost 6.5 million infections
India’s death toll from COVID-19 passed the 100, 000 mark on Saturday, becoming only the third country in the world to reach that tally, after the United States and Brazil.
Total deaths reported by the health ministry on Saturday was 100,842, while the number of infections climbed by 79,476 over the past 24 hours to 6.47 million.
While the country continues to reopen, after a tough lockdown in March, experts have warned the number of cases could spike during the upcoming holiday season, including the Hindu festival of Diwali next month.
“We have seen some recent slowdown of the virus curve but this may be a local peak, there may be another coming,” Reuters quoted Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan, as saying.
She said data showed a little over seven percent of the population of 1.3 billion had been exposed to the virus, meaning India was still far from any sort of herd immunity.
The number of cases could rise to 12.2 million by the end of the year but the rate of spread would depend on how effective measures such as social distancing were, she said.
“So it will continue like a slow burning coil, that is my hope, and we have to play the long game to stop it from being a wildfire.”
Featured
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
Afghan national cricket player Najeeb Tarakai was critically injured in a car accident on Friday in Nangarhar.
According to the Afghan Cricket Board, Tarakai underwent emergency surgery on Friday night after being rushed to hospital.
He “is in critical condition even after an operation last night,” the ACB said in a statement.
The cricket board said it is taking all “necessary steps to facilitate his recovery in Nangarhar where he is under treatment currently.”
ACB also said it is in regular contact with relevant authorities to assess his condition and will move him to either Kabul or outside the country as soon as his condition stabilizes.
A special medical team has however been dispatched from the Ministry of Health to Jalalabad to treat and assess Tarakai.
On Saturday morning, fellow cricketers Asghar Afghan and Karim Khan Sadiq along with a number of other teammates visited Tarakai in hospital.
They have called on cricket fans to keep Tarakai in their prayers.
Trending
