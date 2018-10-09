Abdullah Lays Foundation Stone for First Cardiac Surgery Center for Children in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2018)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Indira Gandhi Child Health Hospital – First Cardiac Surgery Unit in Kabul.

At the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Abdullah said that the construction of this medical treatment center is a fundamental step towards the improvement of healthcare services in the country.

The project is expected to be completed in 12 months with the financial support of Italy.

“We thank Italy for this, this is an important step towards addressing cardiac patients in the country,” Abdullah said.

This comes as the Ministry of Public Health has estimated that the cardiac patients, particularly among children, are rising. Currently 26,000 children from heart disease in the country.