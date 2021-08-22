Abdullah, Karzai meet with Taliban political leaders in Kabul 

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2021)

Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai met with Taliban political leaders in Kabul on Saturday to discuss the current situation.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, Abdullah said the meeting was held with Shahabuddin Delawar, Abdul Salam Hanafi, Khairullah Khairkhah and Abdul Rahman Fida.

Also present were some tribal leaders and other political figures, Abdullah said, adding that discussions were held on the current situation in Afghanistan.

He said issues that were discussed included “the security of the people, the all inclusive political process, including the flag, with respect to national values.”