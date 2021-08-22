Connect with us

Abdullah, Karzai meet with Taliban political leaders in Kabul 

2 hours ago

August 22, 2021

Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai met with Taliban political leaders in Kabul on Saturday to discuss the current situation. 

In a message posted on his Facebook page, Abdullah said the meeting was held with Shahabuddin Delawar, Abdul Salam Hanafi, Khairullah Khairkhah and Abdul Rahman Fida.

Also present were some tribal leaders and other political figures, Abdullah said, adding that discussions were held on the current situation in Afghanistan. 

He said issues that were discussed included “the security of the people, the all inclusive political process, including the flag, with respect to national values.”

Pakistan’s Qureshi highlights need for world to support Afghanistan 

13 hours ago

August 21, 2021

August 21, 2021

Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke on the phone with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes on Saturday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. 

According to Qureshi’s office, the Pakistani minister underscored the importance of security, stability, and an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. 

Qureshi said “it was essential for the world community to support the people of Afghanistan, to address the humanitarian situation for economic sustenance.”

He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan.  

Belgium’s Wilmes conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation in their evacuation endeavors, Qureshi’s office stated. 

Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, official says

23 hours ago

August 21, 2021

August 21, 2021

The Taliban aim to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, a spokesman said on Saturday.

“Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks,” the official told Reuters.

Sola: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed

23 hours ago

August 21, 2021

August 21, 2021

