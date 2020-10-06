Featured
Abdullah hoping to garner support for peace process while in India
Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah will visit India on Tuesday to strengthen consensus and garner support for the Afghan peace process.
During his visit he is expected to meet India’s Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor.
Abdullah will also deliver a speech at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in Delhi.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Abdullah said he will “exchange views with the leadership of the Republic of India on the Afghan Peace Process, peace talks in Doha, regional support for the process, and overall bilateral relations between the two countries.”
He also said: “India is a strategic partner of Afghanistan and has continuously supported the government and people of Afghanistan. Our historical relations with India is very important to us, and the role of India in establishing a lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region is vital.”
He confirmed it is an official visit at the invitation of India “to discuss the peace efforts and the need for regional consensus and support for the Afghan Peace Process.”
India media reports said Tuesday morning that according to sources, Abdullah will try to persuade the Indian side to also talk to the Taliban.
India, as a matter of policy, does not sit down to negotiate with individuals or bodies which are designated as terrorists, New Indian Express stated.
Abdullah’s visit comes after his trip to Pakistan last week where he met with high-ranking officials including the president and prime minister.
Featured
Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies after being hit by a car
Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order batsman, has died at the age of 29 from injuries he sustained in a road accident.
Tarakai was hit last week by a car while crossing a road in Nangarhar province. He was hospitalized and underwent surgery but remained in a coma.
On Tuesday he succumbed to his injuries, the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed early Tuesday morning.
“ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heartbreaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked,” the board said in a Twitter post.
Tarakai had featured in 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan, primarily as an opening batsman. His T20I best of 90 came against Ireland in 2017.
He averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name.
After being the top scorer for Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza Cricket League last year, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights squad in their run to the finals last month.
Featured
Ghani, Khalilzad discuss spike in violence at high-level Doha meeting
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and US commander of Resolute Support General Scott Miller met in Doha to discuss the latest developments on the Afghan peace process and also the serious escalation in violence currently gripping the country.
In a series of tweets early Tuesday morning, Khalilzad said both he and Miller “affirmed ongoing US support to Afghanistan, our partnership, and a peace process meant to produce a political settlement and an end to decades of war.”
“I told the President Afghans should not let the opportunity for peace to slip away. He said he supports the Islamic Republic negotiators doing their work [for] as long as it takes.”
Khalilzad in turn said he was encouraged by what he had heard from both sides, “including the two teams’ commitment to peace.”
He said the US remains ready to assist and called on all nations, “especially the neighbors and other key players, to do the same.”
On the issue of violence, which has seen a marked increase in the past few months – especially that of target assassinations and attempted assassinations, Khalilzad said: “Violence is too high, and too many Afghans are dying.
“We are pressing for a significant reduction in violence that will lead to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
He said a significant reduction in violence will save lives; increase trust; broaden support for peace; and help the negotiating teams make progress at a faster pace.
“This is what the Afghan people want. And the United States stands with them,” he said.
A high-level delegation of Afghan officials were also in attendance as were foreign representatives, including a representative from the US National Security Council and the US Department of Defense.
Featured
Stanekzai says delay no cause for concern after Ghani met with team
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani met with the Afghan negotiating team in Doha on Monday and discussed issues around the peace talks.
Ghani did not address the media after the meeting but the head of the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, said the delay in talks should not be of too much concern as both sides are committed to getting the peace talks off the ground.
Khalid Noor, one of the negotiating team members also said that meetings have been held between both parties over the past few days in order to resolve the disputed points.
He did not venture details on the “disputed points” but it is widely believed that two issues are holding up the process – that of Hanafi jurisprudence and that the Afghan government does not recognize the US-Taliban deal as being the framework for which talks should be based on.
However, Noor stated that the Afghan republic’s team are representing all Afghans and that includes “freedom of speech and other values that we believe in, including women’s rights, [which] is valuable to us and we are here to defend them and we have made them [the Taliban] understand that today’s Afghanistan is different from Afghanistan 20 years ago.
“We will defend the rights of every single Afghan including youths, women, Ulema, media … We will start real talks as soon as we can,” he said.
Another negotiating team member to speak to Ariana News was political activist Fawzia Koofi.
As a staunch women’s rights activist, Koofi said: “The women are part of our society; therefore, their security, to safeguard their status (in the society) and their freedom is very important. We grew up with these values in the past 20 years at least we politically have grown-up, therefore, we assure you that these points are valuable to us.”
“The freedom of speech and all other freedoms that we gained and experienced in the past 20 years have been a milestone and a direct link to how the negotiation is going to succeed.
We will not easily give up on the basic principles that we gained in the past 20 years,” she said.
She went on to say the “talks are complicated as we want to resolve a four-decade conflict through dialogue and we (the Afghan and Taliban teams) are in an unequal situation.
“But the spirit of holding meetings between the two sides and reaching an agreement on basic issues is a success,” she said adding that there were however still issues that needed to be resolved so that “the foundation for the next phases could be laid.”
Ghani, who is in Qatar on an official visit, is scheduled to meet with high-ranking officials. Earlier, Nader Nadery, another member of the peace talks team said Ghani is in Qatar on an official visit and that his trip is not directly linked to the peace talks, which are underway in the city.
Abdullah hoping to garner support for peace process while in India
Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies after being hit by a car
Ghani, Khalilzad discuss spike in violence at high-level Doha meeting
Stanekzai says delay no cause for concern after Ghani met with team
Ghani meets new Emir and Kuwait’s Prime Minister
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
New border crossing with Iran planned to tie in with Khaf-Herat railway line
India launches ‘air travel bubble’ with Afghanistan during pandemic
9,000 goods containers held up for months by Pakistani officials
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
- Featured5 days ago
Armenia retaliates against Kabul’s support to Azerbaijan
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban must lower their violence: Miller
- Featured5 days ago
16 die in two separate road accidents in Herat province
- Featured3 days ago
US peace envoy says US will not walk away if peace talks fail
- Featured3 days ago
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
- Business4 days ago
Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad meets Afghan gov’t, Taliban teams amid stalled intra-Afghan talks