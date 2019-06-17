Abdullah Hopes Taliban’s Prisoners Release Is Not An Election Campaign

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2019)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday said that the releasing of nearly 900 Taliban prisoners will be ineffective if it serves as an electoral campaign for the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking at the weekly minister’s council, Abdullah said that Taliban’s prisoners were released as a “gesture of goodwill” but if the move becomes “a campaign for election” then it will lose its real impact.

However, he said that the government does not want to keep thousands of Taliban’s prisoners in prisoners permanently.

Without naming a specific individual, Abdullah said that “peace is not belong to one person and one person cannot be the hero of peace” in Afghanistan.

Recently, Ghani said that the released Taliban prisoners will not join the battlefields and hoped they act as peace ambassadors.