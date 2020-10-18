Featured
Abdullah heads to Iran to discuss Afghan peace process
Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah left Kabul early Sunday for Tehran where he will meet with high-ranking officials to discuss the Afghan peace process.
Abdullah’s visit to Iran comes on the heels of his recent trips to Pakistan and India in his quest to garner support for peace.
In a tweet on Sunday, Abdullah said he will meet and exchange views on the Afghan peace process, intra-Afghan talks, regional support and bilateral issues.
He also confirmed he will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other senior officials.
Abdullah’s visit comes just days after the United States’ peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said during a webinar that in terms of Afghanistan’s peace process, “there are two Irans; the foreign ministry Iran which says positive things and makes statements that could be construed as supporting the peace process,” but then there is the other Iran that would like to “keep the US entangled in a war.”Iran “appears to want the war to go on rather than for the peace process to succeed,” he said adding that “we would like Iran … to participate in the regional efforts in support of peace.”
Featured
Abdullah’s visit to Pakistan seen as a bid to ‘overcome mistrust of the past’
Abdullah Abdullah’s recent visit to Pakistan, as head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, “reflects growing stability and mutual trust,” between Afghanistan and Pakistan, said Amina Khan, Director for the Center for Middle East & Africa at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.
In a brief, following Abdullah’s visit, published on Saturday, Khan stated that with the exception of a few brief moments of stability, the “Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship has followed a negative trajectory embedded in a vicious blame game, which has proved to be counterproductive for both countries.”
She said history has shown that whatever happens in Afghanistan has a direct impact on Pakistan and that this has been even more evident in the last two decades since the onset of the war on terror.
Khan stated that after several years of negativity, Abdullah’s visit is being viewed in Pakistan as an attempt by Afghanistan to overcome the mistrust of the past and embark on a new partnership with its neighbor.
“This will also help in Kabul gaining Pakistan’s support regarding the ongoing intra-Afghan talks,” she said.
Abdullah “solicited Pakistan’s support in convincing the Taliban to reduce, and ultimately abandon violence,” she said adding that “Pakistan has publically, as well as privately been persuading the Taliban to reduce violence and move towards a negotiated settlement with the Afghan government.”
Citing some examples of Pakistan’s efforts and involvement in the peace process she stated that Pakistan not only played a pivotal role in the short ceasefire by the Taliban in June 2018 and again over Eid in 2020, but it also encouraged the group to engage with the US in direct talks.
“These in fact resulted in the US-Taliban agreement of February 2020, and subsequently in the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha,” she said.
Khan added that “it is important for the Afghan leadership to recognize that Pakistan is actively engaging with all stakeholders, including the Taliban in an effort to convince the group to abandon its hostilities towards the Afghan state, engage with Kabul in intra-Afghan talks and ultimately reach a compromise.”
In her brief, she stated that Pakistan’s role should be to support the peace process as well as any outcome that is achieved as long as it is Afghan-owned and Afghan-led.
“All Pakistan can do is to encourage both sides to engage and compromise. It cannot dictate peace. Therefore, it is important for both sides, particularly the Afghan leadership,to recognize and accept that achieving peace and a workable outcome that is acceptable to all stakeholders is solely in the hands of the Afghans. Indeed, it is an Afghan prerogative.”
She said for years, Pakistan has followed a policy of extending support to Pashtun groups alone – including the Taliban.
This she said “inevitably led to the alienation of other ethnic factions such as the Tajiks, Uzbeks, and Hazaras.
“This then caused these groups to view Pakistan with immense mistrust and suspicion, leading many to consider Pakistan as a spoiler in Afghanistan’s path to peace.
“Now, there is a clear and conscious awareness in Pakistan that relations need to be established with all ethnic and political groups in” Afghanistan and to “assure them of all of Pakistan’s support and sincerity,” Khan said.
Statements made by the Pakistani leadership are not only important and necessary acknowledgments, but a clear indication of the change in the narrative on the Pakistani side, she stated adding that it will however take a lot more than mere words and promises to assure Afghans of Pakistan’s sincerity.
“But the fact that Islamabad is reaching out to the different Afghan factions and not just the Taliban or for that matter the Pashtuns, warrants recognition. This is a wise and desirable policy in the right direction,” she said.
In conclusion, she stated that although the burden of history cannot be washed away easily, a pragmatic and holistic approach needs to be adopted by both to address the key issues and irritants, and that “most importantly, the positive momentum generated in recent weeks must be kept alive to foster cooperation and create systemic, institutional linkages for sustainable collaboration in all fields.”
Featured
Police seize 79kg of heroin at Kabul International Airport
Counter-narcotics police on Saturday arrested three people at Hamid Karzai International Airport for attempting to smuggle 79kg of heroin out of the country.
The suspects were traveling to an unnamed destination when police found hundreds of small plastic bags containing heroin hidden in layers of fabric of traditional Afghan clothing.
In a statement issued by police, officials said a fourth suspect had later been arrested at a house in PD8 in Kabul in connection with the smuggling operation.
Afghanistan is believed to produce at least 85 percent of the world’s illicit opium supply which is processed to produce heroin.
In November 2017 the US launched a year-long operation code-named Iron Tempest and carried out airstrikes against drug labs and networks around Afghanistan.
The operation did little to rid the country of the multitude of poppy farms and drug labs and instead the illicit trade continued to thrive.
At the time, US commanders estimated the Taliban operated up to 500 drug labs, which helped fuel their decades-long insurgency.
Last year, US estimates indicated that opium trafficking made up 65 percent of the Taliban’s income.
Featured
Concerns grow of US downplaying al-Qaeda numbers and strength
Edmund Fitton-Brown, coordinator of the United Nations monitoring team for Islamic State (ISIS), al-Qaeda, and the Taliban warned on Friday that senior al-Qaeda members are still in Afghanistan, as well as hundreds of armed operatives.
Speaking during a webinar on the future of Afghanistan, Fitton-Brown said: “[Al-Qaeda leader] Ayman al-Zawahiri remains close to the Taliban,” adding that the “Taliban regularly consulted with al-Qaeda during the negotiations with the United States and they offered informal guarantees that [they] would honor their historic ties with al-Qaeda.”
This, however, is in contravention of the US-Taliban agreement signed in February in Doha which states the Taliban must break all ties with terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda.
Fitton-Brown’s warning is not however new as a UN report issued in July stated the group is “covertly active in 12 Afghan provinces,” and that it likely commands 400 to 600 fighters.
Afghan officials have also rejected claims that the threat from al-Qaeda has disappeared. In May, the acting head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Zia Seraj, said: “The Taliban try to use these groups and organizations more than before in fighting inside Afghanistan.”
VOA reported that UN member states have further warned of additional armed support from the group al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), an affiliate that is thought to have another 150 to 200 fighters in Afghanistan’s Nimroz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces.
The report states that while international and Afghan counterterror officials see a growing threat, a number of key US officials continue to portray al-Qaeda in Afghanistan as a fading power.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently said there are “fewer than 200 al-Qaeda left in Afghanistan,” while days later, National Counterterrorism Center Director Christopher Miller stated in written testimony to lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee that al-Qaeda’s presence in the country has been reduced to a few dozen fighters.
But one international counterterrorism official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told VOA that such optimistic pronouncements are “hugely problematic.” Others warn the US is making a mistake by failing to account for substantial support from a vast majority of the 10,000 foreign fighters currently in Afghanistan.
However, other officials and experts fear the US assessments of a “few dozen” al-Qaeda fighters are not intended to be accurate, but rather to align with repeated calls by US President Donald Trump to get American troops out of Afghanistan as soon as possible.
A senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Thomas Joscelyn told VOA: “It’s just not credible to say that there are only a few dozen al-Qaeda guys running around Afghanistan.”
“There are so many pronouncements made by the military on al-Qaeda’s strength in Afghanistan that were wrong over the years,” he said, noting earlier US estimates of as few as 50 operatives. “They just go from one inaccurate assessment to another.”
But Joscelyn added even the UN estimates of 400 to 600 al-Qaeda operatives might be too low.
“The Pakistani Taliban is known to have a very tight relationship with al-Qaeda,” Joscelyn told VOA.
“How many of the Pakistani Taliban guys…are dual-hatted, they’re also al-Qaeda guys? Nobody can tell you, but we know that some of them are.”
Abdullah heads to Iran to discuss Afghan peace process
Abdullah’s visit to Pakistan seen as a bid to ‘overcome mistrust of the past’
Police seize 79kg of heroin at Kabul International Airport
Concerns grow of US downplaying al-Qaeda numbers and strength
Acclaimed Afghan musician Dur Mohammad Kishmi has died
Pakistan to set up markets along Afghanistan-Pakistan border
Trump calls Taliban tough but says US military can’t police Afghanistan
Taliban record video of their checkpoint actions close to Kabul
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Afghanistan’s ‘cricket is proof that dreams come true’: ACB director
Zerbena: Growth of cotton packaging process in Kandahar
Morning News Show Part2: Clashes underway in Helmand
Morning News Show Part1: Hope for start of Doha talks
Sola: Peace contact teams meet in Doha
Tahawol: Challenges of Peace Process
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Two military helicopters collide over embattled Helmand
- Featured5 days ago
Karzai condemns ongoing conflict, calls for unity to establish peace
- Latest News2 days ago
Afghan refugees in Turkey scammed by Afghan criminals: report
- Featured5 days ago
Afghan special forces deployed to repel Taliban, regain Helmand territory
- Featured5 days ago
Khalilzad and Pakistan’s envoy discuss further facilitation of peace talks
- Featured5 days ago
Lebanese Armenians join fight in Azerbaijan’s disputed territory
- Featured4 days ago
Taliban Red Unit kill 15 security force members in Baghlan attack
- Featured4 days ago
Peace talks negotiator questions whether ‘talking’ whilst ‘fighting’ is viable