Abdullah, Ghani reach ‘tentative agreement’
Abdullah Abdullah said Friday that progress has been made in the political negotiations between Arg and Sapidar Palace, a move to resolve the political disputes between him and his political rival Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.
“We have made progress in negotiations and reached tentative agreement on a range of principles,” Abdullah said in a tweet.
He added that work on details is underway to finalize the agreement.
“We hope to finalize the political agreement at the earliest so that we can pay undivided attention to tackling COVID-19 pandemic,” said Abdullah emphasizing, “ensuring a just, dignified and lasting peace, and confronting the security and economic challenges in a spirit of national unity and solidarity.”
Meanwhile, in a meeting with Deborah Lyons, the UN Special Envoy to Afghanistan, the second vice president Sarwar Danish said that Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah would reach a political agreement in the next a few days and that Abdullah is to lead the High Reconciliation Council.
On the other hand, a plan under the name of the “framework of the political agreement” was made public, attributed to Abdullah Abdullah. The formation of the Government Supreme Council of the Government with the presence of political leaders, the formation of an executive Prime Minister with a focus on peace and the handing over of the peace process to the executive prime minister were the biggest parts of the plan, but Sapidar Palace said this plan is not part of Abdullah Abdullah’s political agreement.
The plan, which has just become public, also mentions the transfer of executive authority and a 50 percent share in the government to Abdullah Abdullah as the second person in the country and the transfer of Marshall’s rank to General Dostum. Earlier, sources in the leadership of Abdullah’s team confirmed the existence of such cases in Mr. Abdullah’s plan.
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
The Ministry of Public Health confirmed Friday that 178 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Public Health said that Kandahar, Kabul, and Herat have had the most positive cases of Coronavirus in the past day.
Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, added that four people had died from the coronavirus virus in the past 24 hours, and another 50 have recovered.
According to Mayar, 45 cases in Kandahar, 44 cases in Kabul, 24 cases in Herat, 13 cases in Baghlan, 14 cases in Paktia, 6 cases in Nangarhar and Jawzjan, 5 cases in Kapisa, 4 cases in Balkh, Badghis, and Bamyan, 3 cases in Laghman and Samangan, 2 cases in Maidan Wardak, and 1 case in Parwan and Nuristan were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 2,349 in Afghanistan.
“The crisis is huge, and if the advanced health care systems have faced trouble due to Coronavirus, then Afghanistan could face more seriously,” said Wahidullah Mayar.
In response to the introduction of Minister of Public Health, Firoozuddin Firuz, to the Attorney General’s Office, Mayar said that they are willing to hold the Afghan people accountable.
“We are not afraid to be introduced to the prosecutor’s office. We are ready to share details on every penny we have spent,” said Mayar.
According to the ministry, so far, 68 people have died of the Coronavirus since the outbreak of the coronavirus and another 310 have recovered.
Over seven million children at risk of hunger – Afghanistan
Save the Children, in a press report on May 01, 2020, revealed that over 7 million children in Afghanistan were at risk of hunger because of the sky rising prices of food amid the Coronavirus lockdown.
It says, “At a time when Afghan children need adequate daily nutrition to help strengthen their immune systems to fight the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, the price of basic foods is rising under the lockdown, making it harder for families to feed themselves.”
According to the report, a third of the population, including 7.3 million children, will face food shortages in April and May due to the current pandemic.
It refers to a survey of the World Food Program, which indicates that only in the past month, the price of wheat flour and cooking oil in Afghanistan’s main city markets have increased by up to 23 percent as supply is unable to meet demand, while the cost of rice, sugar, and pulses have increased by between 7 and 12 percent.
“While food prices are increasing, the financial ability of daily wage laborers to buy food is decreasing, as casual work dries up because of nationwide restrictions. A large portion of the Afghan workforce relies on the informal sector, with no safety nets when work is scarce,” the report states.
This comes as even before the global COVID-19 crisis, reportedly, the total number of children who needed some form of humanitarian support this year stood at 5.26 million, making war-torn Afghanistan one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a child, it underlines.
According to the report, the most recent nutrition surveys in Afghanistan show that an estimated two million children under five will suffer from the most life-threatening form of extreme hunger annually.
“The effects of the lockdown coupled with one of the weakest health systems in the world – Afghanistan has just 0.3 doctors per 1,000 people – means malnourished and sick children are much less likely to get the life-saving treatment they need to survive,” says the report.
Save the Children, narrates the story of a 13-year-old Mustafa in Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan with his four siblings and mother.
“Mustafa goes to school and works in a local food shop to supplement the family income. But since the lockdown, he is at home, unable to neither go to school nor earn any money to help put food on the table.”
Mustafa tells Save the Children, “We don’t have any food at home. From three meals a day we are down to two and sometimes just one. My mother is trying to find food for us, she is weaving carpets to sell but everywhere is closed right now. She can only make us tea with dry bread. My other siblings sometimes ask for good food, but my mother can’t afford to feed us. It’s hard to be alive.”
Timothy Bishop, Save the Children’s Country Director in Afghanistan, said, “We are deeply concerned that this pandemic will lead to a perfect storm of hunger, disease, and death in Afghanistan unless the world takes action now to ensure vulnerable children and their families have enough to eat, especially those in remote areas and the urban poor.”
“The uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 means many families are stressed about putting food on the table, with no clear indication of how long the current crisis will go on.”
Meanwhile, children who miss out on their daily nutritional needs are at a far greater risk of getting sick, he said adding that in extreme cases the lack of food may even affect a child’s physical and mental development, with devastating consequences for the rest of their lives.
Bishop further said, “For many Afghans, the biggest impact of the pandemic will not be the virus itself, but the hunger caused by lockdown measures and a breakdown in supply lines. We are facing the very real risk that children could die from starvation.”
He underlines that what is needed is for the international community to urgently fly in food supplies to be distributed to some of the most vulnerable communities in the country, including children, pregnant women, the elderly, malnourished, and those who are sick.
Bishop calls on the government to provide food amid the lockdown, noting “We also urge the Afghan government to facilitate the rapid distribution of food, despite the nationwide lockdown.”
He concludes his statement emphasizing, “Afghan children have suffered enough. Most have known nothing but conflict in their lives. We cannot allow COVID-19 to further rob them of their futures.”
US to drawdown troops in Afghanistan ahead of schedule
The US will draw down its troops in Afghanistan to 8,600, ahead of schedule on the commitment to drawdown troops that it made in the US-Taliban peace deal signed earlier this year, sources have told CNN.
The Coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the drawdown somewhat, one US defense official said. There has been a pause in a significant amount of military training activity due to the virus, which has made it easier to send some US troops home.
CNN writes reporting a US official, “The US has until mid-July to fulfill its pledge to reduce troops to 8,600, from the total 12,000 to 13,000 in the country earlier this year. But it could hit that goal in a few weeks – months before the deadline.”
To prevent the spread of the Coronavirus earlier this year, the US-led international coalition in Afghanistan temporarily paused the return of some service members.
However, recently American news outlets reported that President Trump had been planning to pull out all US troops from Afghanistan prior to the initial deadline reasoning the Coronavirus pandemic.
The US troop drawdown – eventually full withdrawal – is a key element in the US-Taliban agreement for bringing peace to the country, aimed to start the Intra-Afghan negotiations and releasing as many as 5,000 Taliban prisoners – none of these, though, has come into effect to this date.
Nonetheless, the efforts remain active at all ends. The nation is looking forward to seeing whether all this end fruitfully for the country.
