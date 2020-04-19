Abdullah finalizes proposal of participatory government

(Last Updated On: April 19, 2020)

According to sources close to Abdullah, the contents of the proposal include leadership of the reconciliation council, fifty percent share in the cabinet, and the authority to assign a number of governors.

The sources confirm that Abdullah will call in an international conference, such as that of the Bonn Agreement [held in 2001] in case his proposal gets rejected by the president.

It seems that after all the western diplomats’ stirs, tweets and conferences from the side of the US Department of State, and statements from other powerful countries around the world within the recent one month and a half, have not been instrumentally constructive to resolve tensions between Abdullah and Ghani.

After consulting his allies, Abdullah has finalized a proposal on forming a participatory government in which they want the leadership of the peace council with its full authorities and the president to a supervising member only.

A source close to Abdullah says that if the president rejects this final proposal, Abdullah will ask the international community to form a general assembly, similar to the Bonn Conference, the result of which will be the establishment of an internationally recognized government.

The presidential office has not yet commented on the matter, and apparently, it has not officially received the proposal; however, it seems to be aware of the content of it.

Many believe that the president will not agree to any type of participatory government.

The United States has consistently insisted on the formation of an all-inclusive government.

After his most recent meeting with the Indian foreign minister, Zalmay Khalilzad says that they have discussed supporting a quick reduction in violence, initiation of Intra-Afghan dialogue, and the establishment of all-inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Not only the United States, but also Europe, Moscow, Tehran, Dushanbe, Astana, and some regional states are not happy with the way the politics have been shaping up in Afghanistan.