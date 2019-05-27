Abdullah Feels ‘Embarrassed’ for Being Unaware of Cabinet Appointments

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday said that the recent appointments by President Ashraf Ghani has a political motive.

Speaking at the Council of Ministers meeting, Abdullah said that he is not aware of the recent appointments and the incumbent ministers were informed about their dismissal through social media.

“As the chief executive, I was personally embarrassed when I was asked about one of the ministers who was dismissed, and I replied that I was not aware of that,” he said.

Recently, President Ghani appointed three acting ministers for the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Ministry of Energy and Water and Ministry of Higher Education.

Abdullah further said that the presidential candidates are concerned about the ongoing situation and it will lead the country toward instability.

He emphasized that all candidates must be assured that government resources are not going to be used for electoral campaigns.