Abdullah expects little change in US policy post elections
Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said he did not expect the result of the November 3 elections in the United States to dramatically change the Afghan peace process or troops withdrawal plans.
“Nobody can say with certainty what would be the impact of the outcome of the elections in the United States but based on my experiences and interactions, the policy will not change that much,” Abdullah said in an interview with Reuters.
“It will not go to the old days that ‘let’s bring another 100,000 troops to Afghanistan, and that will be a solution’. That part of the policy has some bipartisan support that we should see a peaceful end to the conflict and also the withdrawal of the troops, if not today, tomorrow, the day after. That’s my assessment at the moment.”
“Neither Democrats nor Republicans would want to see all the gains or all the sacrifices they have made in Afghanistan in vain…(or) be hurt once again from Afghanistan or because of Afghanistan,” he said.
Abdullah also said that the planned donor conference in Geneva in November would also be “one of the things in our mind”.
On his visit earlier this week to Pakistan, Abdullah said he believed there had been a change in recent years in Pakistan’s approach, adding that they still had influence over the Taliban leadership, though the degree was at times exaggerated.
“It was communicated to the Taliban that it was important for them, it’s important to their relations with Pakistan that they sit around the negotiating table,” he said, saying that had helped to break decades of the Taliban refusing to sit down for talks.
“In the past two and a half decades, the Taliban had developed a very rigid position, not to sit, not to talk, and today that has changed. And also here, when I was here, I heard the same messages from the leadership of the country, all politicians, all those in the military and security establishment, that this is what we expect from the Taliban, and this is what we support. And it’s not in our interest to take side this way, that way, but to take the side of peace, and support that. I do consider this as an important development.”
President Donald Trump’s administration brokered peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban to end 19 years of war. A condition of the agreement, to get the Taliban to the talks tables, was that the United States will pull out its troops by April or May next year.
Armenia retaliates against Kabul’s support to Azerbaijan
The Armenian National Assembly has officially applied to the Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to revoke Afghanistan’s observer status after Kabul came out in support of Azerbaijan this week.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday expressed its concerns over the ongoing clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and said in a statement that the disputed territory has been recognized internationally as a part of Azerbaijan.
Afghanistan called for an end to clashes and said in the statement it “supports the efforts by the people and government of Azerbaijan and other nations of the world in this regard”.
Armenia state radio reported that “the Armenian National Assembly has officially applied to the Secretariat of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly to start the process of depriving Afghanistan of its observer status.”
“The request comes in response to the statements of Afghanistan supporting the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh,” Armenia Radio quoted that Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan as having said.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a Russia-led military alliance of seven former Soviet states that was created in 2002. The CSTO’s purpose is to ensure the collective defence of any member that faces external aggression.
Current CSTO members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation and Tajikistan. Afghanistan and Serbia hold observer status in the CSTO.
Majority Christian Armenia and mainly Muslim Azerbaijan have come to blows periodically in their decades-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that is inside Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians.
On Sunday, clashes flared between the two countries and since then dozens of people have been killed and hundreds of others injured in the fighting, which has since spread to areas outside the enclave’s borders.
France, Russia and the United States have all now called for a ceasefire between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces but both sides have dismissed the demands for a truce in the disputed region, where fighting has escalated in recent days to levels not seen since the 1990s.
Speaking on Russian state television Tuesday, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan both rejected the possibility of talks.
Also this week, the United Nations Security Council called for an immediate end to the hostilities, as did a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the US State Department.
European Parliament condemns violence, urges immediate ceasefire
The European Parliament has condemned the high levels of violence in Afghanistan over the past few weeks and called on all stakeholders to call an immediate ceasefire.
In a statement issued by the parliament, members said: “We welcome the launch of the direct peace negotiations between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban. A comprehensive peace process is a precondition to end four decades of death and destruction and to bringing stability, security and peace to Afghanistan.
“Intra-Afghan negotiations are key to the peace process. The European Parliament will insist on the need to be inclusive in these Afghan-owned and Afghan-led negotiations,” the statement read.
Members of parliament also said all political factions and civil society, including Afghan women, youth and minorities, should be involved in the talks and throughout the whole process.
“It is essential that everyone in Afghanistan feels represented during the negotiations and in the next government, in order to safeguard respect for human rights, notably women’s and children’s rights.”
The European Parliament also stated at this critical juncture, domestic stability is of utmost importance.
“We, therefore, condemn the eruption of violence during the last weeks and call upon all stakeholders in Afghanistan to put in place an immediate and permanent ceasefire. The responsible for the recent terrorist attacks and the continuous violence need to be held accountable,” their statement read.
In conclusion, the statement read: “The European Parliament stands ready to facilitate and support the peace process with the aim of preserving the values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, building upon the political, economic and social achievements of the people of Afghanistan.”
The European Parliament is an important forum for political debate and decision-making at the EU level.
16 die in two separate road accidents in Herat province
At least 16 people died in two separate road accidents on Thursday in western Herat province.
The first accident happened in Adraksan district on the Herat-Kandahar highway early Thursday morning.
Provincial Governor’s spokesman Jelani Farhad said at least 11 people died in this crash after a passenger bus and a minibus collided on the highway.
He stated that the second accident happened when two vehicles and an oil tanker collided on the Herat-Islam Qala highway at around 10 am on Thursday.
According to Jelani, at least five people died in that accident and four more injured.
Officials said most road accidents in the country are because of reckless driving and speeding – and poor road conditions.
