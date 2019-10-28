Abdullah Emphasizes on Transparency of Election, Importance of Peace

(Last Updated On: October 28, 2019)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah emphasized on Monday that every opportunity for peace must be embraced.

However, he said more attention is needed to have a transparent result of the presidential elections.

Speaking at the weekly council of ministers, Abdullah emphasized that the result of a transparent election can save democracy and bring stability to Afghanistan.

“We are at the threshold of assessing votes,” he said, “I’m calling on the electoral officials to pay enough attention for transparency of the process.”

In addition, Abdullah said peace requires inclusive consultations.

He added that “we will use every opportunity for peace but we will not forget transparency in election even for a second.”

Despite of Taliban’s repeated threats, Afghan presidential election was held on September 28 across the country.

The Independent Election Commission has failed to announce the preliminary result of elections so far.