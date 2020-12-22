Abdullah discuss peace process with Tajikistan’s president

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2020)

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, met with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Tuesday, along with other high-ranking officials, to discuss developments around the Afghan peace process.

Rahmon assured Abdullah, who arrived in Tajikistan on Monday, on an official two-day visit, of his country’s full support for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The two leaders also exchanged views on intra-Afghan talks, and bilateral relations, Abdullah’s office said in a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon.

Underlining the mutual bonds between the neighboring countries, Abdullah thanked Rahmon for their continued support for peace in Afghanistan.

In addition to his meeting with Rahmon, Abdullah also held discussions with Sirodjidin Muhriddin, Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister.

“They exchanged views on Afghan Peace Process, talks with Taliban and bilateral relations,” Abdullah’s office tweeted.

On Monday, Abdullah met with Qohir Rasulzoda, Tajikistan’s prime minister and said later in the day their meeting had been constructive.

“We discussed the Afghan Peace Process, peace talks, regional support for peace, bilateral relations. He assured me of his country’s full support for the peace efforts,” Abdullah stated late Monday.

This is yet another leg of Abdullah’s regional tour as head of the reconciliation council, which has so far seen him visit Turkey, India, Pakistan and Iran.