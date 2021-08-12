Latest News
Abdullah delivers power sharing plan to Extended Troika
The chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah handed over the government’s plan on resolving the current crisis to representatives attending the Extended Troika meeting in Doha, Qatar.
Abdullah says mediation is needed to speed up the process of reaching a political agreement with the Taliban.
Sources in Doha say that the plan that Abdullah handed in, titled “exiting the crisis”, has been shared with the Taliban.
The sources say the plan calls for the formation of a joint government.
Meanwhile, the representatives at the meeting in Doha insisted on the Taliban ending attacks on cities.
At the meeting were representatives from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, who called for a peaceful solution to the violence in Afghanistan.
“China is ready to play its part … China will work tirelessly with the international community, neighboring countries and the region,” said Yue Xiaoyong, China’s Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Pakistan also responded.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: “Our delegation is in Doha as I speak to you. It is in touch with all parties working for peace and stability in Afghanistan. In the peace and stability of Afghanistan, we have a clear interest.
“We will try and we will continue to do so.”
No clear outcome has yet emerged from the Doha talks.
State Department spokesman Ned Price meanwhile said Wednesday that “Ambassador Khalilzad said when he was present at the political talks yesterday that the international community would closely monitor the behavior of the Taliban. They must take steps to choose.”
The Taliban have not yet commented on the Afghan government’s plan.
Latest News
Taliban seize control of Ghazni city after governor makes ‘secret deal’
A Ghazni provincial council member has confirmed that Ghazni city fell to the Taliban on Thursday morning following a “secret deal” between the Taliban and Daud Laghmani, the provincial governor.
Amanullah Kamrani, a member of the provincial council, told Ariana News that with the help of the Taliban, Laghmani fled the province and tried to reach Kabul.
Taliban fighters launched an offensive against Ghazni city early Thursday and soon seized the governor’s compound, police headquarters and provincial office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS).
A video clip on social media shows Laghmani’s convoy of vehicles driving through militant checkpoints while being escorted out of the province by Taliban.
“Ghazni province fell based on a secret deal between the governor and Taliban. Ghazni governor in coordination with Taliban escaped to Kabul,” said Kamrani.
The Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed that Ghazni’s governor and his deputy were arrested by police in Wardak province.
“The Ghazni governor, his deputy and other accompanying members were arrested… in Maidan Wardak province,” said Mirwais Stanekzai, spokesman for the MoI.
Military officials, meanwhile, confirmed that Taliban has seized some areas, but that the Taliban militants will be met with resistance.
“It is our commitment to people and Allah (God) that we will defend the soil and people. Afghan forces’ efforts should be praised,” said Bismillah Mohammadi, acting defense minister.
“I assure you that I will perform my job. Taliban should learn from their defeat in Kandahar. They (Taliban) have lost their commanders, we will defeat the group,” said Haibatullah Alizai, the recently appointed army chief of staff.
The Taliban has said in the past it will not attack cities, however in the past two weeks, the group has seized the Nimruz, Kunduz, Baghlan, Jawzjan, Samangan, Ghazni, Takhar, Sar-e-Pul, Badakhshan and Farah capitals.
“We have lost some areas, but people stand by us. We have power,” said Hamdullah Mohib, the national security adviser of Afghanistan.
Local sources meanwhile told Ariana News that the Taliban has launched an offensive on Ghor and Badghis capitals.
In addition to this, violence has escalated in Herat, Kandahar and Helmand provinces.
Reports indicate that the Taliban has seized a government prison in Kandahar city.
In addition sources confirmed that Yar Mohammd Dostum, son of Marshal Dostum, along with his forces, who was under Taliban siege was transferred to Balkh province.
This comes after President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday, during a visit to Balkh province, that the Taliban will be defeated.
Latest News
Abdullah calls on ‘Troika’ members to help tackle resurgent Taliban
In discussions with the international community in Doha, Qatar, the Afghan government has raised its concerns over the Taliban’s brutal attacks on cities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Thursday.
According to the statement, Afghanistan has raised the issue of these attacks which have led to “war crimes and blatant human rights violations and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan”.
According to MoFA, the Head of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, who is leading the Republic’s negotiating team in Doha, on Wednesday attended the Extended Troika meeting.
Also present at the meeting was the United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan.
“The chairman of the High Council for Reconciliation called on the international community, especially the Troika meeting member states, to adopt serious measures to prevent Taliban attacks on cities, which have led to war crimes, widespread human rights abuses and humanitarian catastrophe.
“Mr Abdullah also stressed the need to start meaningful and sincere negotiations to establish an immediate ceasefire and reach a political agreement,” the statement read.
MoFA said it “reiterates that the continuation of the Taliban’s bloody attacks in collusion with regional and international terrorists will not only lead to a humanitarian catastrophe and the protraction of war in Afghanistan, but also exacerbate violent extremism and incite terrorists in the region posing a serious and irreparable threat to the collective security of the region and the world”.
The statement added that by “stopping the Taliban violence and crimes in direct collusion with regional and international terrorists will be not only in the interest of Afghanistan but in the interest of the whole world, especially the countries of the region”.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Haneef Atmar also spoke out on Thursday and said the current levels of violence have had a “devastating impact on our country. It has literally disrupted and eroded security, rule of law and public service delivery in over half of our country.
“The loss of critical terrain and also cross-border trade points have had a significant impact on the humanitarian situation, and then trade and market functioning in the country, we’ve lost already since mid-April over 6,000 people,” he said.
Atmar also stated that at least 4,000 “of our brave national security forces and over 2,000 from the civilians,” have been killed.
He said if one tallies the wounded in this time, it amounts to over 15,000.
Atmar said that “over the past couple of months, this is the highest figure we have ever experienced. Over the past two decades the humanitarian crisis is overwhelming with over 18 million of our people now facing hunger and in need of immediate humanitarian assistance because of the devastating impact of the recent wave of terror and violence, the combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the drought have been exacerbated by the way of the recent wave of violence”.
Latest News
90 civilians killed or wounded in past 24 hours
More than 20 civilians, including children and women, were killed and 70 others were wounded in the past 24 hours in clashes across Afghanistan, government data indicates.
While the ministry of interior blames the Taliban for the casualty toll, the Taliban denies the allegations.
“An average of 30 to 40 civilians are killed and wounded daily in clashes between the Taliban, and the main cause of casualties are Taliban,” said Mirwais Stanikzai, the ministry’s spokesman.
According to central hospital statistics, two civilians were killed and 47 others were injured overnight in Kandahar alone. In Herat, three people were killed and about 20 others, including women and children, were injured overnight.
“In the fourteen days since the beginning of the Herat clashes, a total of 384 people have been injured and 41 killed. Of these, 257 are civilians and 24 are women and 31 are children,” said Mohammad Arif Jalali, head of the regional hospital in the province.
On the other hand, local officials in Takhar say that at least 30 soldiers have been killed, 40 wounded in clashes and 70 army soldiers have surrendered to the Taliban following the insurgent group’s takeover of Taloqan city.
Meanwhile, local officials in Balkh province said that at least seven civilians were killed in the past 24 hours during clashes in the province.
“Unfortunately, as you know, the Taliban, against human rights organizations, shield people’s homes and use people’s homes as strongholds, causing civilian casualties,” said Farhad Azimi, Balkh governor.
Human rights organizations criticize the warring parties and have urged them to pay more attention to civilians and not to use civilians houses as shields.
“The recent attacks targeting civilians are against human rights and we condemn it,” said Lal Gul Lal, head of the Afghanistan Human Rights Organization.
This comes after the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that in the first ten days of August, more than 4,000 war wounded were treated in only 15 of the committee’s hospitals.
