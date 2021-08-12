Abdullah delivers power sharing plan to Extended Troika

(Last Updated On: August 12, 2021)

The chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah handed over the government’s plan on resolving the current crisis to representatives attending the Extended Troika meeting in Doha, Qatar.

Abdullah says mediation is needed to speed up the process of reaching a political agreement with the Taliban.

Sources in Doha say that the plan that Abdullah handed in, titled “exiting the crisis”, has been shared with the Taliban.

The sources say the plan calls for the formation of a joint government.

Meanwhile, the representatives at the meeting in Doha insisted on the Taliban ending attacks on cities.

At the meeting were representatives from Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, who called for a peaceful solution to the violence in Afghanistan.

“China is ready to play its part … China will work tirelessly with the international community, neighboring countries and the region,” said Yue Xiaoyong, China’s Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan also responded.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: “Our delegation is in Doha as I speak to you. It is in touch with all parties working for peace and stability in Afghanistan. In the peace and stability of Afghanistan, we have a clear interest.

“We will try and we will continue to do so.”

No clear outcome has yet emerged from the Doha talks.

State Department spokesman Ned Price meanwhile said Wednesday that “Ambassador Khalilzad said when he was present at the political talks yesterday that the international community would closely monitor the behavior of the Taliban. They must take steps to choose.”

The Taliban have not yet commented on the Afghan government’s plan.