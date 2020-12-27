Connect with us

Abdullah confirms next round of peace talks to be held in Doha

29 mins ago

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the HCNR, on Sunday posted on his Twitter page that the leadership committee of the High Council for National Reconciliation has decided on a clear set of guidelines for the next round of peace talks which are expected to resume on January 5. 
 
He also stated that a decision has been made to hold the talks in Doha, Qatar. 
 
He said the leadership committee also voiced its appreciation of the support by the international community and the state of Qatar in terms of holding the negotiations. 
 
This comes after Abdullah met with President Ashraf Ghani and his National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib at the Presidential Palace (ARG) on Sunday. 
 
ARG stated that Abdullah and Ghani discussed the next round of peace talks, the time needed and the venue.
 
Two weeks ago both Ghani and Mohib called for the next round of talks to be held in Afghanistan. 
Four Pakistani soldiers killed in helicopter crash

December 27, 2020

December 27, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)

At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed in a military helicopter crash in the northern parts of the country on Sunday, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the statement, the military helicopter crashed due to technical issues during a casualty evacuation operation in Minimarg, Gilgit Baltistan.

The two pilots were among the found killed.

“A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons during casualty evacuation in Minimarg, Gilgit Baltistan today. The helicopter was evacuating the body of shaheed soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to CMH Skardu,” the statement read.

Four soldiers – Pilot Major Muhammad Hussain and Co-Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam, and soldier Muhammad Farooq – were killed in the crash, the statement added.

Slain ex-journalist’s father appeals to UNSC to ensure justice is carried out

2 hours ago

December 27, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)
In a letter to the UN Security Council, the father of slain former journalist Yama Siawash has called on the organization to help the family get answers and cooperation from the relevant authorities in connection with the investigation into his son’s assassination. 
 
In his letter, Mohammad Dawood Siawash said if government closes the case into his son’s death without finding out what happened, “the way it has routinely done with such cases during the past twenty years, we shall reserve our right to file our complaint with the ICCT in The Hague.”
 
Yama Siawash, who was a well known TV presenter until changing jobs recently, died in a targeted killing in Kabul on November 7. 
 
At the time of his death he had been working as an advisor to the Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, and had been travelling in an official vehicle when the explosion happened. 
 
Dawood Siawash said: “And now due to the lack of attention by the Government of Afghanistan and the Bank in this regard, with tears and sighs and sighs from the tyranny of the Afghanistan government I am writing this appeal to you.”
 
He said both government and the bank have remained tight-lipped about the case and all his questions remain unanswered. 
 
In his letter, the father stated the head of the bank had repeatedly requested his son join the organization. After turning down the position as spokesman, Yama Siawash eventually agreed to work for the bank as an advisor. 
 
Yama Siawash had only been with the bank for three weeks when he was assassinated. 
 
His father has repeatedly called for investigations to include tracking earlier routes of the vehicle his son had been traveling in as it had onboard GPS. He pointed out in the letter that the car had reportedly been parked in the bank’s car park for two days before being used to collect Yama from his home. 
 
“An investigation must be carried out on the commuting route of the bank’s service car and its stops on its way from the bank to Makroryan 4 through GPS, covering the date of the aforementioned assignment through the date explosion took place,” the letter read.
 
He also stated that CCTV footage from cameras in the car park need to be worked through and also cameras at a Makroryan traffic intersection close to where the explosion happened. 
 
He said other surveillance footage must also be collected from the blimp above the President Palace, which records all traffic movement in the area. 
 
He said only once all of this information and footage had been collected could the investigation move forward. 
 
Contrary to official reports that a magnetic IED had been the cause of the explosion, Dawood Siawash said the actual scene of the attack suggested it had been another type of explosive device – one that came from beneath the vehicle. 
 
He also said the device had not been on a timer but all indications point towards it having been detonated by remote control. 
 
“Experts say that the bomb planted in the car was not a time bomb as the congestion in Kabul’s traffic makes it impossible to predict how long it would take the car to get from the bank to Makrorayan 4th. Besides, Yama Siawash did not frequent his office at fixed hours. Therefore, there is a possibility of explosion via remote control.”
 
Dawood Siawash has pointed a fingure at the bank and accused it of not cooperating with security agencies investigating the assassination. 
 
“The governor of the bank called Yama Siawash’s father after a day or two from the event and spoke in total indifference and cold blood of the cooperation of the security offices, the bank’s management refused to cooperate with the bodies who were interested in finding out the truth,” Dawood Siawash stated in the letter.
 
He then went on to list the family’s demands and said all avenues need to be followed up on to identify the killer and that all relevant security agencies need to cooperate in accordance with the law. 
 
He also warned the authorities against tampering with evidence and said the family reserves “the right to request” a neutral crime investigation team from the UN. 
 
“We want the government to identify Yama Siawash’s murderer as soon as possible, bring him to justice at a fair trial and punish him in accordance with the provisions of the law,” he stated in the letter.
 
“We believe that the silence, indifference and even the prejudiced justifications of the bank and the government during the week following Yama Siawash’s martyrdom are raising questions. 
 
“We request the UN’s office to exert pressure on the Afghan government so that it identifies and detains the perpetrators of this murder in no time.
 
“If ever the government tries to leave the file of Yama Siawash’s murder into oblivion, the way it has routinely done with such cases during the past twenty years, we shall reserve our right to file our complaint with the ICCT in The Hague.”
 
In the letter, Dawood Siawash states the bank has a lot to answer to but in conclusion also asked the UNSC to help ensure the safety of him and his family and to help ensure justice is carried out. 
MoF rolls out hi-tech customs security system at two border crossings

3 hours ago

December 27, 2020

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)
The Ministry of Finance said Sunday it has installed a new hi-tech security system at the Islam Qala and Hairatan customs departments at the border crossings in Herat and Balkh provinces respectively.
 
The decision to install the smart system came in the wake of efforts to cut down on customs fraud, officials said. 
 
As part of the system, CCTV cameras have been installed and all vehicles moving through the border crossing are monitored as well as customs offices and clearing rooms. 
 
The ministry said the installation of the systems will create transparency, prevent customs fraud and overweight consignments – which in turn will help cut down on corruption. 
 
The ministry said this system is expected to be rolled out across all custom points across the country in the near future. 
 
Officials said the system includes new digital scales, surveillance cameras and the installation of solar power units to combat the problem of electricity outages. 
 
They said goods are weighed on digital scales which are connected to the ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data) system, which digitally determines the weight of shipments and transmits them to the online Ascyda Customs system.
 
In addition to providing facilities for commercial shipments, this system measures the weight of the cargo correctly and stops officials from changing the figures manually, officials stated. 
