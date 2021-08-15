Featured
Abdullah calls on Taliban not to enter Kabul, announces new council
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the National Council for Reconciliation, asked the Taliban Sunday not to enter Kabul in order to prevent civilian casualties.
After former president Ashraf Ghani’s departure was confirmed, Abdullah said in a video message that people would judge Ghani for his decision.
“The fact that the former president left Afghanistan and left the country and the people in such a state, Allah will hold him accountable and the people will judge him,” he said.
Abdullah called on the security forces to cooperate in providing security.
“He also called on the Taliban to allow talks to take place without entering the city of Kabul, so that the situation does not continue or that the security situation is disrupted unintentionally, causing casualties and damage to the people.”
Meanwhile, former president Hamid Karzai announced that a Coordination Council has been formed to prevent chaos and to better manage matters related to peace and the peaceful transfer of power.
“The Coordination Council is composed of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Jihadi Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Emir of the Islamic Party of Afghanistan, and Hamid Karzai, former president of the country,” the statement said.
The council called on government security forces and the Taliban to prevent conflict, chaos and provocation of irresponsible people.
Kabul residents come out en mass in support of security forces
Thousands of Kabul residents took to the streets of the city at 9pm on Tuesday night chanting slogans, including Allahu Akbar (God is Great), in support of the Afghan security forces who are battling the Taliban on multiple fronts across Afghanistan.
In addition to chanting slogans, residents waved the country’s flag, showing support for the republic system and the government forces.
Thousands more stood on the roofs of their houses and collectively raised their voices while others shouted out the windows of apartment blocks.
Just one hour earlier, however, the city was rocked by a car bomb that exploded outside the acting defense minister, Bismillah Mohammadi’s house in Sherpur in the center of Kabul.
But the explosion spurred people on to come out in their droves to show their support for the country’s troops – some of whom were still fighting militants who had stormed Mohammadi’s residence after the explosion.
Nangarhar residents also joined in and took to the streets in Jalalabad on Tuesday night, while Herat residents started the movement on Monday night.
The show of support comes a day after President Ashraf Ghani addressed a joint session of the upper and lower houses of parliament, the Meshrano Jirga and the Wolesi Jirga, on Monday and called on MPs and Senators to use their influence to mobilize the country to stand by the security forces.
Car bomb detonated outside acting defense minister’s home in Kabul
Militants targeted the acting minister of defense, Bismillah Mohammadi’s house in the center of Kabul on Tuesday evening after detonating an explosives-laden car.
The explosion in Sherpur area, in PD10, ripped through the city at about 8pm.
According to officials, after the explosion, assailants stormed Mohammadi’s house. They said Mohammadi was safe but there were casualties among his bodyguards.
However, details have not yet been released.
Meanwhile, sources told Ariana News that at least ten people were wounded in the explosion and had been taken to hospital.
Security forces have been deployed in the area and are reportedly still engaged in a gun battle with the assailants.
No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Former vice-president Younus Qanuni meanwhile said in a voice message that Mohammadi was not at home at the time of the attack and “his family members were evacuated from the attack scene.”
Govt rolls out curfew in 31 provinces to curb Taliban activities
The Afghan government announced Saturday it has imposed a curfew in 31 provinces around the country in a bid to curb Taliban activity.
According to the Ministry of Interior’s deputy spokesman Ahmad Zia Zia, the curfew will come into effect immediately and will be enforced from 10pm to 4am.
Kabul, Nangarhar and Panjshir provinces are the only three that have been exempt.
“Based on the security [situation] officials announced a curfew in 31 provinces; the decision was taken to prevent Taliban activities,” said Zia.
Meanwhile, residents of Kapisa province said that a number of families have been displaced due to clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban in Nijrab, Alasay and Tagab districts.
“Due to the war between ANDSF and Taliban in Nijrab, Alasay and Tagab districts, many of the residents of the districts have been displaced. We want to know what government intends to do about this,” said Shamila Mashal, a civil society activist.
In addition to these districts, heavy clashes have been ongoing between ANDSF and Taliban in Ghazni, Wardak, Takhar, Kunduz, Kunar, Laghman, Herat, Helmand and Nimruz provinces.
