Abdullah calls on Taliban not to enter Kabul, announces new council 

(Last Updated On: August 15, 2021)

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the National Council for Reconciliation, asked the Taliban Sunday not to enter Kabul in order to prevent civilian casualties.

After former president Ashraf Ghani’s departure was confirmed, Abdullah said in a video message that people would judge Ghani for his decision.

“The fact that the former president left Afghanistan and left the country and the people in such a state, Allah will hold him accountable and the people will judge him,” he said.

Abdullah called on the security forces to cooperate in providing security.

“He also called on the Taliban to allow talks to take place without entering the city of Kabul, so that the situation does not continue or that the security situation is disrupted unintentionally, causing casualties and damage to the people.”

Meanwhile, former president Hamid Karzai announced that a Coordination Council has been formed to prevent chaos and to better manage matters related to peace and the peaceful transfer of power.

“The Coordination Council is composed of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Jihadi Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Emir of the Islamic Party of Afghanistan, and Hamid Karzai, former president of the country,” the statement said.

The council called on government security forces and the Taliban to prevent conflict, chaos and provocation of irresponsible people.