Abdullah Calls on Electoral Commissions to Stay Independent

(Last Updated On: September 28, 2019)

Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday called on electoral commissions to preserve their independence and announce the final result of elections based on the will of the people of Afghanistan.

Casting his vote at a polling center in Naderia High School in Kabul, Abdullah emphasized that people’s sacrifices on Election Day should not be used for political gains.

“I’m asking from the IEC and IECC to respect the sacrifices of Afghanistan’s people who are determined to choose their destiny through free and transparent election and ensure about the transparency of the process and take practical actions,” Abdullah said.

He urged both civilian and security personnel not to interfere in the electoral process and let it be implemented in a transparent manner.

Early in the day, Mohammad Karim Khalili the Head of High Peace Council who is a supporter of Mr. Abdullah claimed that systematic electoral fraud is underway and it should be prevented from happening.

“Everything is under the government control. The electoral commissions and our security forces are also affected by the government,” Mr. Khalili said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Mohaqiq another supporter of “Stability and Partnership” electoral ticket led by Mr. Abdullah expressed his concerns regarding rigging in the election and warned that he will not accept the result of a fraudulent election.

“There are 10 polling centers in Zari district of Balkh province where Hazara and Tajiks are residing and their position is clear. They knew those sites are not in their favor so they have completely closed those sites, though the area is secure,” Mr. Mohaqiq said.