Abdullah Calls for Independent Investigation into Allegations of Sexual Favor

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2019)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday stressed that allegations of sexual favors in exchange for top government positions must be investigated independently.

Abdullah said that any political move in regard to this case will affect the progress of Afghan women in the country and will be irreparable.

Recently, General Habib Ahmadzai, a former special security advisor to President Ashraf Ghani claimed that the presidential palace asks women for sexual favors in exchange for a minister seat or for becoming a member of parliament.

Ahmadzai said that a number of female candidates with less than 600 votes have found their way to the parliament in return for having illegal sexual relations.

However, the presidential palace rejected the allegations, saying the Attorney General Office will investigate the allegations and would ask documents and proofs from Gen. Ahmadzai.

Haroon Chakhansuri, a Spokesman for President Ghani on Monday said that Mr. Ahmadzai asked to be re-appointed as an advisor to the President after he failed to win a seat at the Afghan parliamentary elections.

Ghani’s Spokesman further said that Ahmadzai’s request was rejected so he made such baseless allegations.

In the past, reports of sexual abuse in some government institutions have been publicized but this is the first such allegation against the office of Afghanistan’s president.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam