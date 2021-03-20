Latest News
Abdullah blasts Ghani for sacking interior minister
Abdullah Abdullah, the High Council for National Reconciliation chair, on Saturday voiced his dissatisfaction over President Ashraf Ghani’s move Friday to dismiss Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi.
Abdullah stated the move was in violation of the power-sharing agreement he signed with Ghani in May last year – a deal that signaled the end of a months-long stalemate that plunged the country into a political crisis following disputed elections.
On Saturday, Abdullah said in a statement that “decisions about Afghanistan interior minister, Mohammad Massoud Andarabi’s removal and introducing new caretakers without consultation and justifiable reasons, is in violation of the political agreement that both sides signed.”
“The decision in the current circumstances is against national interests of the country and is not acceptable,” read the statement.
The National Security Council announced the move in a statement on Friday and said Ghani had appointed former Kandahar Governor Hayatullah Hayat as acting interior minister.
In addition, Ghani has appointed Chief of Army Staff General Yasin Zia as acting defense minister until the return of Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid, who is undergoing treatment for an illness.
The NSC said on Friday the changes in the two ministries are in line with Ghani’s efforts to bring reforms to security organizations, improve the general security situation in the country and accelerate a self-reliance plan.
The NSC did not give further details on Andarabi’s dismissal but sources have said it comes after his failure to arrest militia commander Abdul Ghani Alipour whose forces shot down an Afghan military helicopter in central Wardak province on Thursday killing nine security force members.
According to the source, a senior government official, Ghani had ordered Andarabi to arrest Alipour weeks ago for reportedly having attacked security forces.
Nabi upbeat about T20 World Cup after series win against Zimbabwe
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi said winning the T20 series against Zimbabwe is the perfect build-up towards this year’s T20 World Cup for a team filled with exciting young players.
Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nabi said: “Every series is important for Afghanistan and winning this series was very important and I feel it is really good preparation for the World Cup as well.”
“We have given chances to youngsters and we are looking forward to these youngsters [developing further] and hopefully we will have a good side in the World Cup.”
Nabi also said that playing in Abu Dhabi will help their bowling unit grow given that the surface offers no significant help thereby necessitating new and different plans to contain opposition.
“The wicket is not suitable for bowling most of the time when we are playing at Abu Dhabi ground. Most of the time it is a batting wicket. We are trying different variations all the time as sometimes you are trying to skid the ball sometimes you are trying top-spin and sometimes you are trying slower ones,” he said.
Nabi’s all-round display – 40-run cameo off 15 and 2 for 20 in three overs, following Karim Janat’s explosive half-century set up Afghanistan’s series-clinching 45-run victory in the second T20I.
Cricbuzz reported the likes of Rahmunallah Gurbaz, Karim Janat and Usman Ghani have evolved into becoming the pillars of Afghanistan’s T20 batting with other proven performers like Nabi playing around them with lesser burden on their shoulders.
But Nabi, the veteran all-rounder underscored the importance of playing in different franchise leagues around the globe and said this helped him develop as a cricketer, lessons he is now sharing with his teammates.
“Franchise cricket is helping a lot as there are quality bowlers and batsmen and when we came back to the national side we take that experience and bring it here and share that experience with the youngsters as well and it helps during the game.
“Most of the time I am friendly with the youngsters in the dressing room and as I am friendly with then they share their problems and ask me easily regarding their batting and bowling and I share my experience with them and I really enjoy talking with the youngsters,” Nabi said.
Moscow summit productive diplomacy in support of Afghan peace process: Khalilzad
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said Friday that he wrapped up two days in Moscow at the “Extended Troika” meeting, aimed at accelerating peace negotiations.
Khalilzad called the meeting a “productive diplomacy in support of the Afghan peace process.”
“We encouraged delegations representing the Islamic Republic and the Taliban, which included many prominent leaders, to prepare for and attend a leaders’ meeting in Istanbul in early April, the next critical milestone in the peace process,” Khalilzad tweeted.
1/3 Wrapped up two days in Moscow at “Extended Troika” meeting. Productive diplomacy in support of the #AfghanPeaceProcess. The Extended Troika group (US, Russia, China, & Pakistan) issued a strong statement in support of accelerating peace negotiations. https://t.co/NINFcntQY7
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) March 19, 2021
He also welcomed the appointment of Jean Arnault, a very experienced diplomat, as the UN representative to assist with peace negotiations.
Russia hosted the peace summit in Moscow on Thursday which brought together representatives of the Afghan Republic and the Taliban, along with other key stakeholders, aimed at accelerating the peace process in Afghanistan.
Russia, China, the US, and Pakistan, also known as the Troika, issued a joint statement on Thursday, calling on the warring parties for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.
The four countries participating in the extended “Troika” have agreed as follows:
- We acknowledge the widespread and sincere demand of the Afghan people for a lasting and just peace and an end to the war and confirm that a sustainable peace can only be achieved through a negotiated political settlement.
- We call on all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to reduce the level of violence in the country and on the Taliban not to pursue a Spring offensive, so as to avoid further casualties and to create an environment conducive to reaching a negotiated political settlement.
- As stated in the UNSC resolution 2513 (2020), we do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate and we call on the Government of the Islamic Republic and the High Council for National Reconciliation to engage openly with their Taliban counterparts regarding a negotiated settlement.
- We urge participants in the intra-Afghan negotiations to engage immediately in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict, including the foundations of the future peaceful and stable Afghan state, the content of a political roadmap leading to an inclusive government, and the modalities of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. At this pivotal moment, our four states call on the parties to negotiate and conclude a peace agreement that will bring an end to over four decades of war in Afghanistan.
- We strongly advocate a durable and just political resolution that will result in the formation of an independent, sovereign, unified, peaceful, democratic, and self-sufficient Afghanistan, free of terrorism and an illicit drug industry, which contributes to the creation of pull factors for the voluntary, sustainable, and expeditious return of Afghan refugees; stability; and global security.
- We call on all Afghans including the Government of the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to ensure that terrorist groups and individuals do not use Afghan soil to threaten the security of any other country.
- We reaffirm that any peace agreement must include protections for the rights of all Afghans, including women, men, children, victims of war, and minorities, and should respond to the strong desire of all Afghans for economic, social, and political development including the rule of law.
- We encourage all concerned countries to support the Afghan people and contribute to a lasting peace in the interest of all. We reaffirm our commitment to mobilize international political and economic support for a post-political settlement in Afghanistan.
- We appreciate the long-standing support of the State of Qatar to facilitate the peace process, and we support the continuation of discussions between the parties’ negotiating teams in Doha, which began in September 2020 and which have resulted in meaningful progress toward a political settlement.
- We recognize and welcome all international efforts that are underway to facilitate and support a negotiated settlement as soon as possible. We note that the UN Secretary-General Guterres’ appointment of Mr. Jean Arnault as his personal envoy on Afghanistan and regional issues. We welcome the UN playing a positive and constructive role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.
Meanwhile, the Afghan government welcomed the joint statement of the Troika and called it “a step forward towards beginning serious negotiations for achieving peace based on the demands of the people of Afghanistan.”
“Welcome joint statement of Troika+ talks in Moscow and share the call for ending hostilities and moving towards a peaceful settlement that preserves our sovereignty, unity, democracy, and equal rights of all Afghans, “ Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said.
Gov’t, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation stated that the Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on Friday to try to accelerate peace talks, at a meeting in Moscow that followed an international conference there on the peace process.
The United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan called on Afghanistan’s warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire at the conference, held in Russia just six weeks before a deadline agreed last year to withdraw U.S. troops.
Abdullah has told Russia’s RIA news agency: “We expressed our readiness to accelerate the (peace) process. They (the Taliban) did as well.”
Abdullah said the sides had not discussed any specific issues when they met in Moscow on Friday.
Moscow hosted the international conference on Afghanistan on Thursday, at which Russia, the United States, China, and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence, and on the Taliban not to launch any offensives in the spring and summer.
The conference aimed to reinvigorate negotiations that have been taking place between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha, largely stalled over government accusations that the insurgents have failed to halt the violence.
The Moscow conference was the first time the United States had sent a senior representative to talks on Afghanistan under a format launched by Russia in 2017. Washington agreed last year with the Taliban to withdraw its troops by May 1 after nearly two decades and is looking for support among regional powers for its plans for the peace process.
