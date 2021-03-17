Abdullah and team leave for Moscow peace summit

(Last Updated On: March 17, 2021)

A 16-member delegation from the Afghan Republic, led by the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, left Kabul on Wednesday morning for Moscow, to attend the planned peace meeting in Russia, the HCNR confirmed.

The Moscow conference, organized by Troika member states (US, Russia, and China), will be held on March 18.

“We are looking forward to a successful conference and exchange of views with the Taliban delegation and the host country,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah stated that the conference will focus on ways to accelerate the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, reduce violence, and end the conflict in Afghanistan.

“It also debates the ways and means to promote the development of Afghanistan as an independent, peaceful and self-sufficient state, free from terrorism and drug-related crimes,” he noted.

He also said Afghanistan acknowledges “the pivotal role of AFG’s neighbors, & Russia in establishing a lasting peace in the country”.

The Moscow Summit comes ahead of a second planned meeting in Turkey next month – which is also part of efforts to secure a peace settlement.

Abdullah meanwhile emphasized that both summits would boost the Afghan peace process.

“While welcoming regional and international initiatives to support the peace process, we strongly believe that the Moscow conference will boost the Doha peace talks, and the upcoming Turkey conference on Afghanistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 10-member Taliban delegation, led by the Taliban Deputy Leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has also headed to Moscow to attend the meeting.

The Taliban delegation includes Mawlawi Abdul Hakim, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Shaikk Delawar, Mullah Fazel, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Suhail Shaheen, Anas Haqqani, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah, and Taliban’s Spokesman Mohammad Naeem.