Abdullah and team leave for Moscow peace summit
A 16-member delegation from the Afghan Republic, led by the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, left Kabul on Wednesday morning for Moscow, to attend the planned peace meeting in Russia, the HCNR confirmed.
The Moscow conference, organized by Troika member states (US, Russia, and China), will be held on March 18.
“We are looking forward to a successful conference and exchange of views with the Taliban delegation and the host country,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah stated that the conference will focus on ways to accelerate the intra-Afghan talks in Doha, reduce violence, and end the conflict in Afghanistan.
“It also debates the ways and means to promote the development of Afghanistan as an independent, peaceful and self-sufficient state, free from terrorism and drug-related crimes,” he noted.
He also said Afghanistan acknowledges “the pivotal role of AFG’s neighbors, & Russia in establishing a lasting peace in the country”.
The Moscow Summit comes ahead of a second planned meeting in Turkey next month – which is also part of efforts to secure a peace settlement.
Abdullah meanwhile emphasized that both summits would boost the Afghan peace process.
“While welcoming regional and international initiatives to support the peace process, we strongly believe that the Moscow conference will boost the Doha peace talks, and the upcoming Turkey conference on Afghanistan,” he said.
Meanwhile, a 10-member Taliban delegation, led by the Taliban Deputy Leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has also headed to Moscow to attend the meeting.
The Taliban delegation includes Mawlawi Abdul Hakim, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Shaikk Delawar, Mullah Fazel, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Suhail Shaheen, Anas Haqqani, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah, and Taliban’s Spokesman Mohammad Naeem.
Eight killed in shooting spree at 3 US massage parlors
Eight people were killed at three massage parlors in Atlanta city, the capital of the US state of Georgia, on Tuesday evening, local news agencies reported.
The New York Times (NYT) reported that six of the people killed were Asian.
Hours after the killings, a man suspected of carrying out all of the attacks was arrested about 150 miles south of Atlanta.
The suspect was identified as Robert Aaron Long, 21.
The motive for the killings yet to be determined.
NATO troops’ future in Afghanistan still to be decided on: Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that NATO and its allies “strongly support all efforts to try to find a peaceful negotiated solution” for Afghanistan.
Addressing a virtual press conference on the launch of NATO’s 2020 annual report, Stoltenberg stated: “That’s the reason why we welcome the US -Taliban agreement last year, and that’s the reason why we also support efforts to make progress in the peace process, and renewed efforts to try to strengthen the efforts to find a peaceful negotiated solution.”
“I think it’s also extremely important that all regional actors are taking part, they have their part of the responsibility for helping the peace process in Afghanistan, to go forward,” Stoltenberg added.
Meanwhile, the NATO Chief said the organization would discuss the May 1, deadline for withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting next week.
“We will, of course, assess, we will discuss and consult in NATO, as we move closer to the 1st of May deadline.”
“We also continue to demonstrate our commitment to the Afghan security forces, partly by continuing to train, assist and advise them, but also by continuing to provide funding for the Afghan security forces.”
“We will assess, we will monitor, we will consult, and then we will make the decision, as we move forward together as 30 allies, we have to remember that, of course, the US has a significant presence in Afghanistan as part of the NATO presence there,” he said.
“But now the majority of the troops in Afghanistan, the majority of the international troops in Afghanistan they are non-US – demonstrating the strong commitment of European allies, partners around the globe, to participate in the NATO mission in Afghanistan,” Stoltenberg noted.
Khalilzad’s meetings continue, this time with peace advocates
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with Afghan peace advocates on Tuesday to hear their views on the importance of men and youth working together with women to protect the gains of the last two decades.
They also discussed strategies to accelerate peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.
Khalilzad also met with Afghan civil society leaders to hear their views on how to protect girls’ and women’s rights in any future political agreement leading to peace in Afghanistan where he noted that women leaders are vital to peace and reconciliation in the country.
Khalilzad also met with media executives about recent assassinations and the impact on media reporting and press freedom.
On this issue, Khalilzad called for the expeditious investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators for all these targeted killings.
During the meeting with Afghan media leaders Khalilzad condemned the ongoing violence and threats and called for increased protection for journalists and media workers throughout Afghanistan.
Khalilzad’s meetings coincided with the release of a statement Tuesday by Amnesty International (AI) on the Afghan government’s failure to deliver on their pledge to establish a functional body dedicated to protecting human rights defenders in Afghanistan.
In the statement, the global rights watchdog said more than three months ago a Presidential Decree was issued on the establishment of a Joint Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders.
However “no practical steps have been taken to make it an effective protection mechanism, with a lack of information forthcoming on any plan or strategy to address the escalating threat faced by members of Afghan civil society”, the statement read.
Citing UNAMA figures, AI pointed out that an already “dire situation for Afghanistan’s human rights community has significantly worsened over recent months”, with no fewer than 11 human rights defenders and media workers killed in targeted attacks between the start of peace negotiations on 12 September 2020 and 31 January 2021.
The delay in having established a functioning mechanism “has already cost lives and there is no sign of the violence abating,” their statement read.
Meanwhile, Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific Director, said: “The announcement of the Joint Commission was a vital step towards providing human rights defenders across the country with the support and security they so desperately need.
“But it’s a body that currently exists in name only. In more than three months, during which we have witnessed a frenzied escalation of killings, attacks and threats against activists, the Commission has made no tangible progress or taken any meaningful action,” said Mishra.
“This delay has already cost lives and there is no sign of the violence abating. The Joint Commission must urgently expedite its work and prioritize the immediate security needs of human rights defenders, investigate all cases of threats, attacks and other forms of intimidation, and hold those responsible to account.”
Amnesty International also called on the Joint Commission to ensure that, where necessary, human rights defenders are provided with adequate protection measures including relocation, relief and psychosocial support.
According to UNAMA figures, 14 human rights defenders were killed in Afghanistan in 2020. This includes Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed, CEO of Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan, who was shot dead on 23 December 2020 in morning rush-hour traffic in Kabul along with his driver, days after the Joint Commission was established.
According to its mandate, the Joint Commission has been established ‘for the purpose of strengthening human rights advocacy and addressing the national and international concerns of human rights-related issues in Afghanistan’.
“To achieve its goals and become worthy of its name, the Joint Commission must be provided with the necessary human and financial resources, and be fully supported by both the Afghan government and the international community,” said Mishra.
