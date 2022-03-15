Abdullah and Filippo discuss continuation of international aid to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 15, 2022)

Former Afghan CEO Abdullah Abdullah met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Monday in Kabul and discussed the need for the continuation of international aid to Afghanistan.

Abdullah said on his Twitter account that he also discussed the situation of Afghan refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country and urged the international community to continue its aid to vulnerable Afghans.

Grandi, who arrived in Kabul on Monday, said that the UNHCR has assessed the humanitarian and refugee situation in Afghanistan in order to find solutions to the crisis.

Grandi meanwhile also met with a number of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials.

He assured them that the Ukraine crisis will not distract the international community from the situation in Afghanistan.

There are still almost six million IDPs in Afghanistan while the number of refugees amounts to millions, especially in the neighboring countries.