Abdullah Abdullah’s role in gov’t if reached to agreement with Arg

According to a source close to President Ghani, Abdullah will be appointed head of the reconciliation council if Sapidar wins an agreement with Arg.

The source, on condition of anonymity, told Ariana News that the decision would be made on a majority of votes, noting that Abdullah’s current deputies will be promoted as the deputies to the council.

Moreover, some sources close to the presidential palace said the two leaders were getting closer to winning an agreement.

Ariana News has dug into some of the articles of the coming-soon agreement read as follows.

• Abdullah Abdullah as Head of the Reconciliation Council

• His current deputies to be promoted as deputies of the council

• The Reconciliation Council will have two committees and a general assembly

• The State Ministry of Peace will answer to the Reconciliation Council

• Abdullah will not be a member of the cabinet or the National Security Council

• He will not have the authority to appoint or dismiss seats

• A high council of state will be created to act advisory

• The Reconciliation Council will lead the negotiating team

• The council will have more than two deputies

• After the result, the national council makes the final decision

• Abdullah’s men will be present at the cabinet-level

It is worth mentioning that the marshal’s rank requested for Gen Dostum has not been finalized but four tribal leaders are likely to be honored

In addition, Abdullah’s team insists on the Interior Ministry and some other key ministries, but no agreement has been made yet.

Notably, Abdullah’s men will be cabinet members, but the team will not be authorized to interfere in other layers.

The date for the signing of the agreement has not yet been revealed, and Abdullah has not commented on the matter so far.