Abdullah Abdullah to take oath of office: Stability and Convergence

(Last Updated On: February 23, 2020)

A source close to Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah told Ariana News that Abdullah had formed a commission to administrate the ceremony where he would take the oath of the office as the president of the inclusive government.

Abdullah announced the inclusive government after the Independent Election Commission declared Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as the president of Afghanistan last week.

Fazl Ahmad Manawi, former head of Election Commission and a front-row supporter of Abdullah Abdullah said, “We have planned to hold the oath-taking ceremony after we get some work done.”

So far, the team has appointed new governors for Punshir, Sar-e Pol, Baghlan, and Jawzjan provinces.

Manawi added that once the appointment process of the provincial governors wrapped up, acting ministers would also be introduced.

These events have sparked UNAMA’s concerns. It urges all sides to prevent unilateral actions.

Meanwhile, US Special Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also met with General Dostum, Sallahuddin Rabbani and a number of Stability and Convergence team members, apparently to mediate for the deceleration of the electoral tensions.