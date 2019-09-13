Abdullah Suspends Ghani’s Decree

(Last Updated On: September 13, 2019)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah suspended President Ghani’s decree on probe in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a letter seen by Ariana News, Abdullah has halted Ghani’s presidential order calling it an electoral campaign act.

“Measures such as probe of Foreign Affairs Ministry are more campaign-based than reform work, therefore the implementation is suspended until a new elected government is formed,” read the letter.

The spokesman for the State Builder election ticket led by President Ghani, however, rejects the above accusation.

Meanwhile, some experts believe that such differnces between the President and CEO disrupt governmental activities during election campaigns.

In August, President Ghani issued a decree to investigate appointments made in MOFA following MEC’s report of corruption in the ministry.

However, MOFA rejected the report, saying, “it lacks the accepted investigative and research standards and is prepared with bias and subjectivity.”

It comes as minister of foreign affairs, Salahudin Rabani is a key supporter of Abdullah Abdullah in the upcoming presidential election but could not get a vote of confeince from Afghan