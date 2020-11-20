Latest News
Abdullah Abdullah seeks Turkey’s support for peace process
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation on Thursday met with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, capital of Turkey. Turkish foreign ministry said.
Cavusoglu and Abdullah discussed the intra-Afghan peace process, pledges continued support for peace in Afghanistan.
After the meeting, Cavusoglu said on Twitter that they discussed the developments in the intra-Afghan peace process and expressed appreciation for Abdullah Abdullah’s efforts.
“Turkey’s strong support for friendly & brotherly Afghan people’s peace demand will continue,” Cavusoglu said.
Abdullah Abdullah also thanked Turkey for extending support to the peace process in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah met with Dr. Ali Arbash, head of the Turkey religious affairs, and discussed Ulema’s role in the Afghan peace process.
“We exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, and the role of Ulema on establishing a lasting peace in Afghanistan,” Abdullah said.
“Dr. Ali Arbash expressed his, and the Ulema’s full support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.” Abdullah tweeted.
Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday left for Ankara to seek Turkey’s support for negotiations with the Taliban and discuss bilateral ties.
Since the start of intra-Afghan talks between the government and the Taliban in Doha, Abdullah has visited Pakistan, India, Iran, and Uzbekistan to lobby for peace in the war-ridden country.
Khalilzad meets Uzbekistan foreign minister to discuss Afghan peace process
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the Afghan peace process with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister and Diplomate in Washington DC on Thursday evening, Khalilzad said in a series of tweets.
According to his tweets, Khalilzad met with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov and Uzbekistan Ambassador to the US and Canada Javlon Vakhabov in DC, discussing “Afghanistan Peace Negotiations and the importance of an immediate reduction in violence.”
“We also discussed the region’s role in helping the Afghan peace process and recommitted to the importance of regional economic connectivity, trade and development facilitated by peace in Afghanistan, benefiting Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan,” Khalilzad said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Khalilzad exclaimed they look forward to a “high-level” meeting among the representatives of the US, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to discuss regional connectivity and development initiatives.
This comes after in October this year Khalilzad met with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Monday in Dushanbe to discuss the Afghan peace process and the security situation in the region.
According to Tajikistan media reports, Rahmon said in the meeting that Tajikistan “supports the position of the Afghan government to ensure peace and stability” in their neighboring country, and also that he welcomed the inter-Afghan negotiation process.
Khalilzad and Rahmon also discussed the strengthening of ties between the US and Tajikistan.
Two killed, 20 Wounded in Kandahar Motorbike Bombing
At least two civilians were killed, and 20 people were wounded in a motorbike bombing in southern Kandahar province, a local official said Thursday.
Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesman for Kandahar Police told Ariana News that an explosive-laden motorbike was detonated in PD^3 of Kandahar city on Thursday evening.
Barakzai stated the blast occurred close to a police checkpoint. He added that the deputy police chief of PD^3 of Kandahar city and a policeman were wounded in the explosion.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Progress Made at Intra-Afghan Peace Talks in Doha: Sources
Sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that both negotiating teams have made progress in the procedural plan mapping out the way forward for peace talks.
According to sources the progress will soon be shared by both sides.
This comes as intra-Afghan peace talks hit a deadlock a few weeks ago as both sides appeared inflexible.
The Presidential Palace said that President Ashraf Ghani had a discussion over the phone with the Amir of Qatar on Wednesday.
“We hope that the peace talks result in a conclusion. We demand a ceasefire as the people also want this,” said Dawakhan Minapal, deputy spokesman for the palace.
On the other hand, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the high council for national reconciliation, discussed Afghan peace process with Turkish officials today.
The German government on Wednesday also warned US President Donald Trump that his planned drawdown of American troops from Afghanistan risks putting peace and progress in the country in danger.
“Our serious concern is that a premature withdrawal could jeopardize the negotiation process [between the Afghan government and the Taliban], create a security vacuum and jeopardize the progress achieved in Afghanistan,” German foreign ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger told reporters during a briefing in Berlin.
Afghan government and Taliban started peace talks in Doha two months ago but still the negotiating teams were discussing two differences in the procedural talks.
