Abdullah Abdullah seeks Turkey’s support for peace process

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation on Thursday met with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, capital of Turkey. Turkish foreign ministry said.

Cavusoglu and Abdullah discussed the intra-Afghan peace process, pledges continued support for peace in Afghanistan.

After the meeting, Cavusoglu said on Twitter that they discussed the developments in the intra-Afghan peace process and expressed appreciation for Abdullah Abdullah’s efforts.

“Turkey’s strong support for friendly & brotherly Afghan people’s peace demand will continue,” Cavusoglu said.

Abdullah Abdullah also thanked Turkey for extending support to the peace process in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah met with Dr. Ali Arbash, head of the Turkey religious affairs, and discussed Ulema’s role in the Afghan peace process.

“We exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, and the role of Ulema on establishing a lasting peace in Afghanistan,” Abdullah said.

“Dr. Ali Arbash expressed his, and the Ulema’s full support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.” Abdullah tweeted.

Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday left for Ankara to seek Turkey’s support for negotiations with the Taliban and discuss bilateral ties.

Since the start of intra-Afghan talks between the government and the Taliban in Doha, Abdullah has visited Pakistan, India, Iran, and Uzbekistan to lobby for peace in the war-ridden country.