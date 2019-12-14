Abdullah Abdullah: No More Fraud

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2019)

Abdullah Abdullah, the electoral candidate, warned that they will not accept ‘Fraud’ anymore.

Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday gathering with his followers in Baghlan province insisted that he will not allow anyone to break the rules. He added that if the ‘Fraud’ continues, they will protest and close the doors of IEC.

Meanwhile, his followers once again insisted to void the 300,000 invalid votes.

For weeks, he and his followers did not allow the votes of 7 provinces to be recounted, but on Friday night, in a press conference, he officially allowed the recounting process to start from Sunday, December 15th.