Abdul Ali Mazari’s death anniversary comes under attack

(Last Updated On: March 6, 2020)

The attackers shot at the ceremony from an under construction building.

Participants said that the attack was controversial and questionable.

The 25th death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari was held on Friday in PD^6, Kabul.

The attack charged when Karim Khalili, chair of the High Peace Council, started his speech.

Some political figures including Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai, and Mohammad Mohaqeq participated in the ceremony.

Karim Khalili said, “The government officials should clarify whether the people have the right to celebrate their leader or martyr.”

Pictures exclusive to Ariana News show that the insurgents were positioned at an under-construction building near the ceremony.

Few minutes after the attack, a special group of the US forces came to the scene to investigate the incident, and the Afghan Special Forces also started eliminating the insurgents.

The memorial ceremony of Mazari has been severally targeted by missile and suicide attacks.

The Taliban denied involvement in the attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

According to primary reports from the Ministry of Public Health, 32 people were killed and 58 others were wounded in the attack.