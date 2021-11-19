Latest News
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Mohammad Nader Alemi, a psychotherapist and neurologist, has been killed in captivity by kidnappers in Balkh province, his relatives said Friday.
Alemi, who opened Afghanistan’s first private psychiatric hospital in the provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif city, was kidnapped on September 20, by unknown armed men.
His family at the time told media outlets that Alemi had received several threatening calls and messages in the months before he was abducted.
They added that the kidnappers had demanded $800,000 in ransom for Alemi’s release.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said an investigation is being carried out, and a number of suspects were also arrested in connection with the case.
Business
Businesses resume normal operations in Kabul amid lingering uncertainty, disruptions
Businesses have resumed normal operations in Kabul despite the lingering uncertainties and disruptions brought by economic and humanitarian crises.
Stores, restaurants and peddlers open their businesses early in the morning. A growing numbers of vehicles and pedestrians have been seen on the street days following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA)’s removal of roadside blast walls and concrete barricades which had been erected across the city for years due to security concerns.
While some Kabul residents are hopeful for better lives, many store owners are still concerned about their businesses.
“The sale is not good because our business largely depends on foreigners. There used to be foreign companies and embassies in Afghanistan, but now they have left,” said Naser, the owner of a wool fabric shop in Kabul.
Naser said local people’s abilities to consume crafts is relatively low as most of them are still worried about food and clothing.
“The current sales volume is about half of what it used to be. I hope the business will grow better in the future as peaceful life arrives and security situation improves,” said Khalid, the owner of a local lapis lazuli jewelry store.
After the IEA’s takeover in mid-August, the Afghan economy has suffered from the U.S. freezing of over nine billion dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank as well as a halt in funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
In his open letter to urge the U.S. to unfreeze the assets, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Afghans will face greater difficulties and the country will become a source of mass migration in the region and the world if there’s no change in the current situation.
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Leeds owner Radrizzani help 130 Afghan female players fly to Britain
Reality star Kim Kardashian and Leeds United soccer club owner Andrea Radrizzani helped former Afghanistan captain Khalida Popal in flying 130 Afghan women soccer players and their families from Pakistan to Britain on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Copenhagen-based Popal has spearheaded evacuation efforts for female athletes from Afghanistan following the country’s Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover in August.
Popal said in a tweet that Kardashian and her shapewear brand paid for the charter flight, which included teenage players. Radrizzani said, “we are honored to have played our part” in the efforts in a statement on Twitter.
The effort was also aided by New York Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, Popal said, read the report.
“Thank you Kim Kardashian and SKIMS from the bottom of my heart for generously donating all the funds for this flight,” Popal tweeted.
Popal, who was recognized by the global soccer players’ union FIFPRO for her rescue efforts, also thanked Radrizzani.
“Thanks, Andrea Radrizzani it’s an honor and privilege working alongside you and your great and kind people. We are stronger together,” she tweeted.
According to Reuters soccer’s world governing body FIFA said in October the evacuation of the second group of 57 refugees from Afghanistan linked to women’s soccer and basketball, comprising mainly women and children, had been completed after negotiations.
Earlier this year, Australia evacuated more than 50 female Afghan athletes and their dependents after lobbying by prominent figures from the sporting world, while several players from Afghanistan’s national female youth soccer squad were granted asylum in Portugal, the report said.
Latest News
Sharp rise in drug addicts in Kunduz: Hospital officials
Local officials and residents of Kunduz province said Thursday that the number of drug addicts in the province has risen sharply in the past few months, largely due to poverty.
Kunduz hospital officials said in the past three months, 91 addicts have been treated at the hospital.
“Ninety one people have been treated. We have a campaign to bring in addicts,” said Dr. Tajudin, head of the hospital.
This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan with poverty levels skyrocketing.
According to residents, poverty is causing many people to turn to drugs.
Residents of the province called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to round up addicts and ban the sale of narcotics.
“The addicts are a headache for us, we call on the Islamic Emirate to arrest drug dealers and destroy the source of drugs. Some people still sell the narcotics,” said Amir Shah, a resident of Kunduz.
“We urge the Islamic Emirate to arrest the sellers of the narcotics,” said Amanullah, another resident of Kunduz.
“Heads of PDs arrest the addicts, I told them to arrest main perpetrators,” said Mawlawi Habibullah Shakir, police chief of Kunduz.
Two brothers, who are both addicts, told Ariana News that their relatives kicked them out of their home.
“The behavior towards us at home was not good,” said the one brother.
“The dealers should be beaten, if they want to destroy the narcotics. Why do they (police) beat us,” said another addict.
Based on official data, more than 30,000 people, including women and children, are thought to be addicted to drugs in the province.
