AAF Set to Launch Counter-Insurgency Operations Using Bagram Airfield

A unit of Afghan army will operate from Bagram Airfield to conduct air operations against the Taliban insurgents across Afghanistan, a senior army official said on Thursday.

Iqbal Ali Naderi, the Afghan Deputy Defense Minister who was speaking in a security meeting in Baghlan province said that the unit is ready to hit the Taliban’s hideouts across the country.

The officials further called on senior security commanders based in the north of the country to prepare their forces for offensives against the Taliban insurgents.

“Let’s organize our forces and use it against our enemies,” Naderi said.

Meanwhile, the commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in the north of Afghanistan vowed to provide any support to the Afghan security forces.

This comes as the Afghan forces are trying to push Taliban militants at the battlefields to win at the negotiating table.