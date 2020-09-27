A sombre day as Taliban takeover remembered

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2020)

Sunday, September 27, marked the 26th anniversary of the takeover by the Taliban of Afghanistan – a day they entered Kabul city flying their white flags, abruptly ending the Burhanuddin Rabbani government.

From 1996 to 2001 the Taliban controlled roughly three quarters of Afghanistan, enforced a strict interpretation of Sharia law and imposed a totalitarian Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan – even transferring the country’s capital from Kabul to Kandahar.

During their regime, the Taliban were condemned internationally for the harsh enforcement of their interpretation of Sharia law which resulted in the brutal treatment of ethnic minorities and especially women.

They also denied basic access for aid organizations – including the UN – banned hobbies, music and activities including kite flying and would not allow women to work or girls to be educated – while men were prohibited from shaving their beards.

In 2001, after the 9/11 attacks in the US, the Taliban was overthrown by the American military but the group later resurfaced as an insurgent movement and has waged war with the US and the Afghan government ever since.

Today – 26 years later – the Taliban is at the peace talks tables with a representative negotiating team from Afghanistan and all hopes are pinned on an eventual peace deal that will bring peace to the country – but a deal that will be acceptable to both sides and to all Afghan citizens – women and ethnic minorities included.