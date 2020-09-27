Featured
A sombre day as Taliban takeover remembered
Sunday, September 27, marked the 26th anniversary of the takeover by the Taliban of Afghanistan – a day they entered Kabul city flying their white flags, abruptly ending the Burhanuddin Rabbani government.
From 1996 to 2001 the Taliban controlled roughly three quarters of Afghanistan, enforced a strict interpretation of Sharia law and imposed a totalitarian Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan – even transferring the country’s capital from Kabul to Kandahar.
During their regime, the Taliban were condemned internationally for the harsh enforcement of their interpretation of Sharia law which resulted in the brutal treatment of ethnic minorities and especially women.
They also denied basic access for aid organizations – including the UN – banned hobbies, music and activities including kite flying and would not allow women to work or girls to be educated – while men were prohibited from shaving their beards.
In 2001, after the 9/11 attacks in the US, the Taliban was overthrown by the American military but the group later resurfaced as an insurgent movement and has waged war with the US and the Afghan government ever since.
Today – 26 years later – the Taliban is at the peace talks tables with a representative negotiating team from Afghanistan and all hopes are pinned on an eventual peace deal that will bring peace to the country – but a deal that will be acceptable to both sides and to all Afghan citizens – women and ethnic minorities included.
Abdullah’s official visit to Pakistan as head of HCNR confirmed
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), will pay an official three-day visit to Pakistan from Monday, Islamabad confirmed Sunday.
During his visit, Abdullah will meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, the foreign minister and other high-ranking government officials, Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirmed in a statement issued Sunday.
Abdullah will also deliver a key-note address at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad.
This will be Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as head of the HCNR and the first since 2008.
“The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry stated.
“Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions.
“Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people. The visit of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will contribute to further strengthening amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries,” read the statement.
Bayat Foundation steps in to help vulnerable Surobi residents
Afghan charity organization, the Bayat Foundation, stepped in to help needy Afghans again this week when they distributed food packages to victims of recent floods and conflict in the Surobi district of Kabul province.
According to Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the organization, “the Bayat Foundation continues its assistance to flood victims – the same as we did with aid to other flood-affected people in Parwan and Maidan Wardak [provinces].”
“Today we are distributing food supplies including flour, rice, cooking oil, and pasta to vulnerable [families] who have been affected by the recent flash floods in Surobi district of Kabul province,” he said.
In the past few months, dozens of families have been displaced in the Surobi district due to conflict and floods. As such, Surobi District Governor Shah Mahmood Ibrahimkhail welcomed the assistance and thanked the organization for its help.
He also asked that the foundation, along with other organizations, continue to help vulnerable families in affected communities.
Recipients of the foundation’s food packages also voiced their appreciation stating many people had lost everything in the recent floods and many have no shelter and some have no food.
In late August close to 200 people died in flash floods that devastated large parts of 13 provinces in the country.
Thousands of homes were either damaged or destroyed and scores of farmers lost crops following days of torrential rain.
In addition to this, many communities in the same areas and in other parts of the country continue to be affected by the ongoing conflict.
In a statement issued last week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that as of September 20, more than 172,000 people had been displaced by conflict this year.
An estimated 4.5 million people have been displaced since 2012, with many of them living in informal settlements with few, if any, basic social services.
OCHA also stated that the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan for Afghanistan requires US$1.1 billion, targeting more than 11 million people. To date, only $339 million has been received.
Fighting flares between Armenia, Azerbaijan over disputed region
Turkey has called on its eastern neighbor Armenia to immediately stop what it called hostility towards Azerbaijan after heavy clashes broke out on Sunday between the two countries over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Armenia, which claims Azerbaijan launched an air and artillery attack, has declared martial law and called for total mobilization of the male population.
Azerbaijan in turn said it was responding to shelling along the whole front. Both sides have reported civilian deaths.
Russia also weighed in on Sunday and called for an immediate ceasefire and for talks in order to stabilize the region.
Armenia and Azerbaijan were part of the Soviet Union before its collapse in 1991 and have since then been embroiled in an unresolved dispute over the region.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but it is controlled by ethnic Armenians.
Heavy fighting between the two countries erupted on Sunday, as they blamed each other for the escalation that led to reports of casualties.
Armenia’s ministry of defense said its forces downed two Azerbaijani helicopters and three drones in response to an attack it said began at 04:10 GMT.
But Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said it launched a “counteroffensive to suppress Armenia’s combat activity and ensure the safety of the population”, using tanks, artillery missiles, combat aviation and drones.
The ministry said an Azerbaijani helicopter had been downed but its crew had survived.
“There are reports of dead and wounded among civilians and military servicemen,” Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani presidency, said in a statement.
In a statement on Facebook, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said “the government has decided to declare martial law and a total mobilization”, telling citizens to “get ready to defend our sacred homeland”.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, meanwhile, said in a televised address to the nation that “there are losses among the Azerbaijani forces and the civilian population as a result of the Armenian bombardment”.
He warned that those using intimidation tactics against his country would regret it, adding that Azerbaijan defends its lands and Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to it.
Al-Jazeera reported that in Nagorno-Karabakh officials also declared martial law and ordered citizens to mobilize. The region’s ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said “there are civilian casualties” among the population in the region.
Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Huluzi Akar told Anadolu News Agency that the “biggest obstacle to peace and stability in the Caucasus is the hostile stance of Armenia and it must immediately turn back from this hostility that will send the region into fire.”
Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that Ankara would support Azerbaijan with “all its resources”.
There was no immediate reaction to Turkey’s comments from Armenia.
