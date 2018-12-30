A Security Guard Arrested After Allegedly Beating Man in Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2018)

The Interior Ministry (MoI) says it has arrested security personnel who allegedly abused a man in Kabul.

The young man was a security guard of a former minister, and he has been arrested after his video clip – showing him beating apparently a driver in the capital Kabul – circulated widely on social media.

“He was not personnel of the Interior Ministry, but a staff member of one of the security institutions and was serving as guard of a former minister,” said Najib Danish, spokesman of the Interior Ministry.

According to article 31 of Afghan police’s penal code, if security personnel violates the set principles and harm or cause financial losses to someone, would be convicted to 1-3 years imprisonment and cash penalty for the financial losses.

The move comes days after Amrullah Saleh took charge as acting minister of the Interior affairs ministry, following a decree by President Ghani last week.

In the latest move, the acting minister has barred MoI personnel from discussion on matters related to the Afghan peace process.