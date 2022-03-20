Latest News
A look back at major security developments in Afghanistan in 1400
As the solar year 1400 comes to an end, Ariana News looks back at major security developments that took place in the country over the last 12 months.
Early in the year, fighting in Afghanistan escalated as foreign troops worked towards an end-August withdrawal date following the 2020 deal between the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
IEA seized control of 24 districts in the first quarter of the year and were fighting for control in other districts.
Most of the districts seized by IEA were in the northern parts of the country, including Teshkan, Tagab, Darayem, Keshm, Warduj, Shahr-i-Buzurg, Raghestan, Jurm, Yaftal and Kalafkan.
During the period that the districts fell to the IEA, coalition members including Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden pulled out all their troops from the country.
IEA then stepped up its attacks to an extent that it stalled intra-Afghan peace talks.
On 11 Asad (August 2), parliament convened an emergency session where then president Ashraf Ghani called on the public to stand up against the IEA.
Fighting escalated however after Ghani’s appeal and just three days later, the IEA took control of the provincial capital Zaranj in the southern province of Nimroz.
In the north, more districts were coming under the control of IEA. Ghani travelled to northern Balkh province twice. There, he met with former Balkh Governor Ata Mohammad Noor and former Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum to discuss ways to contain the IEA’s advance.
In the week following the seizing of Zaranj, the IEA also took the provincial capitals of Herat, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar and Ghor.
The offensive culminated with the capture of capital Kabul on 24 Asad (August 15), and the total collapse of the Ghani government.
While the fighting took a heavy toll on both parties, the number of casualties among civilians was also high.
According to a UN report, 1,659 civilians were killed and 3,523 others were wounded in the first half of 2021.
The report said that 39 percent of civilian deaths were caused by the IEA, while government forces were responsible for 23 percent of the deaths.
Looking at data on military deaths, 405 government forces were killed in the month of Sawr (May), and 703 in Jawza (June).
On the other hand, the defense ministry of the then government had announced that IEA lost 2,146 of its members in Sawr and 1,535 in Jawza, figures that were denied by IEA.
The conflict ended in Afghanistan once the IEA took over the capital, however, security incidents continued to cause civilian casualties.
As many as 200 civilians were killed outside the Kabul airport in an explosion claimed by Daesh during the chaotic foreign troop withdrawal process.
Latest News
Afghans dealt serious challenges through year 1400
Solar year 1400 was a painful year for Afghans who faced many challenges and dealt with many changes.
The first five months of 1400 were scarred by serious insecurity while the level of corruption reached its peak. Former president Ashraf Ghani was in that time named the world’s most corrupt leader.
With plummeting government revenue, Afghanistan was also named the saddest country in the world on the global happiness index.
Peace talks between an Afghan delegation of 21 members and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) got underway in spring but did not amount to much.
Despite spending months in Doha for talks, all negotiations ground to a halt within a few weeks and the ongoing war escalated – leaving thousands of families displaced.
On August 15, Ghani fled the country, sparking a chaotic evacuation of foreign troops, foreign diplomats, foreign nationals and thousands of Afghans.
The IEA immediately took control of a country whose economy was in freefall.
All education institutions were closed at the time, due to COVID-19, while hospitals ran short of supplies, food became scarce and hundreds of thousands of jobs were lost.
These major changes had a direct impact on the Afghan people, of which at least 23 million now live below the poverty line and face severe food insecurity, the UN has stated.
The World Health Organization (WHO) also warned that the country’s health system is collapsing. Most hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the country have closed while medical supplies and medicine have become extremely scarce.
One sector that paid an extremely high price through all the changes in 1400 was the media.
Following developments in the country, 186 media outlets out of a total of 476 closed their doors in 1400, leaving thousands of workers without jobs.
While the IEA is committed to improving the situation in the country, officials have warned that 1401 will continue to mete out challenges. They have said poverty levels could worsen and that the unemployment rate could increase.
However, while they put a stop to the education of girls above Grade 7, officials have indicated that this will change in the coming year and that all girls will be allowed to return to school and women will be allowed to work.
Latest News
1400: A tumultuous year for Afghanistan politics
From the collapse of intra-Afghan peace talks to the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, 1400 was filled with major political events.
On 11 Hamal, (March 31) a crucial summit on peace was scheduled to start in Turkey, a meeting that was at the time dubbed the second Bonn conference.
However, the summit failed to take place due to disputes within the ranks of the former government and a disagreement over the agenda.
Peace negotiations between the IEA and an Afghan delegation in Doha also failed to provide results and collapsed in the month of Saratan (July).
A visit to Doha by former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and his delegation also ran into problems and was called off just one day before the collapse of the former government.
At the time, sources from the presidential palace said the delegation had beern barred from travelling by then president Ashraf Ghani.
On 24 Asad (August 15), the Western-backed government collapsed without warning after 20 years. Ghani and many other high-ranking government officials fled the country just hours before the IEA swept into Kabul and took over.
Ghani’s desertion was confirmed and announced by former CEO Abdullah Abdullah and days later it emerged the former president had flown to the UAE.
As IEA forces entered the presidential palace, its leaders celebrated what they called a victory against the United States and the West.
However, the world was shaken by the Republic’s sudden collapse.
What followed was a chaotic evacuation process of foreign troops, diplomats and foreign workers – along with tens of thousands of Afghans.
Since then, world alliances and international organizations such as the United Nations, the European Union and NATO have held emergency meetings on Afghanistan. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also held a meeting on Afghanistan in Pakistan.
The UN has since scrambled to help ward off a major humanitarian crisis in the country, while the United States has defended its position after having come under fire for the way it handled the situation.
For the IEA’s part, it has appealed to the international community to work with them and the new order immediately brought about a semblance of security.
Latest News
UN food agency alarmed by Afghan food, fuel prices
An official with the U.N. food agency warned Friday that with Russia’s war in Ukraine taking an increasing toll on the global economy, the ripples of that conflict will further increase food and fuel prices in Afghanistan.
Currently, as many as 95% of the country’s 38 million people don’t have enough to eat or money to buy food, The Associated Press reported.
Shelley Thakral, a spokeswoman for the World Food Program, said that food prices in Afghanistan rose nearly 40% over the last eight months.
The WFP has spent $1 billion feeding millions of Afghans this year but needs another $1.6 billion, Thakral added.
“The worrying thing, I think and this includes Afghanistan as well as all the other hunger spots across the world, is the rise in food and fuel prices,” said Thakral.
So far, donor countries have not sidelined Afghanistan but she said they “have to dig deeper” as Europe deals with the shockwaves of the war and the 3.2 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.
Thakral’s remarks echoed those of U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi, who warned during a visit to Kabul on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine could siphon off money from humanitarian crisis elsewhere, including in Afghanistan, and that soaring food prices could cripple humanitarian efforts.
While most of Afghanistan’s wheat supplies come from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Thakral said the increasing food and fuel cost as a result of the war could add up to 20% to the costs of providing humanitarian assistance, AP reported.
When the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) swept to power in August, international donor money, which paid more than 80% percent of Afghanistan’s bills, dried up and the country’s economy went into free fall.
There was food on Kabul markets on Friday but Masihullah, standing by his small grocery stall, said no one has money. Most people don’t have jobs, Masihullah said.
A sack of flour costs nearly $28 and most Afghans are now below the poverty line, which means they earn $1.90 a day or less, AP reported.
Thakral said 80% of Afghans are in debt because they have had to borrow to pay for food or medicines and even working Afghans look to the WFP for food aid because they don’t make enough to be able to afford the food on the market.
A Human Rights Watch report released Thursday said that since January, about 13,000 newborns have died from malnutrition and hunger-related diseases in Afghanistan and 3.5 million children need nutritional support.
“If the countries we import food from face a challenge, we face a challenge,” said Masihullah.
“There is war between Russia and Ukraine, so we are affected … there is a high increase in prices of oil and wheat.”
A U.K. pledging summit to be held later this month expects to raise $4.4 billion to stave off a worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, said Thakral.
“Right now in Afghanistan, what we need to sustain is the attention on the people here,” she said.
