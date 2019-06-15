A Hundred of Documents Are Pending to be Processed in the Parliament

The State Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs (SMPA) said on Saturday that more than a hundred legislative and international documents alongside with the documents of the candidate ministers are pending due to tensions in the lower house of Parliament.

“We have sent 92 legislative documents, 22 international documents, and dozens of the nominee ministers for processing to the Parliament but they are pending due to the absence of the House Speaker,” said Zekrullah Farzaei, the Spokesperson for SMPA.

The tensions in the lower house of Parliament over the selection of the Speaker are continuing for one month.

Though the Parliaments is independent in selecting its administrative panel, SMPA says they can cooperate in solving the challenges if requested.

At the same time, a number of lawmakers in the Parliament stress that the discussions over the selection of the Speaker have ended but some specific circles do not want the Speaker to begin his job.

“Based on the election, the winner of the election is clear according to the casted votes and the Parliament’s internal affairs principles. There are specific circles which are being directed from outside of the Parliament to create challenges inside the house,” said Mohammad Reza Khosh Watandost, an MP from Herat province.

“We are concerned about the current situation of the Parliament. Mr. Rahmani should begin his job as the House Speaker,” said Iqbal Safi, and MP from Kapisa province.

Meanwhile, some of the Kabul residents criticize the ongoing tensions in the Parliament.

“The people’s problems have increased. We want the nation’s house to solve the people’s problems not to create the problems by itself,” said Saleem Faqeri, a Kabul resident.

“The measures should be taken for solving the challenges disregarding the ethnic issues. Otherwise, the ethnic issues hurt the Parliament,” said Ajmal Amini, another Kabul resident.

The tensions in the Parliament erupted after Mir Rahman Rahmani, an MP from Parwan province, was announced as the House Speaker at the end of the election process but his rival Kamal Naser Osuli, an MP from Khost province, refused to accept Rahmani’s win.