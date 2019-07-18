95 Percent of Women Oppose Return of Taliban’s Islamic Emirate

(Last Updated On: July 18, 2019)

New research of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) entitled ‘Women, Peace, and Security’ shows that 95.4 percent of the Afghan women oppose the return of the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate and want the democracy system to be sustained.

More than 5,000 people were involved in the research and over 3,000 of them were interviewed.

“One of the good achievements of the research is that 95.4 percent of the women support democracy and the current political system,” said Dr. Sima Samar, the former AIHRC Chief.

The participants involved in the research have demanded the citizens’ rights and the women rights to be preserved and should not be consulted on these topics during the peace talks with the Taliban.

Moreover, they have demanded the involvement of the war victims’ in the negotiations, consideration of the rights of religious minorities, and preservation of the past 18 years’ achievements.

Dr. Samar says that no peace is possible to come in Afghanistan if the violation of the human rights and women rights are continued.

The women who have been involved in the peace process with the Taliban are concerned about the Taliban’s strict rules after a probable peace agreement.

Meanwhile, the women rights activists describe the future of women vague after the peace agreement.

Suraya Subhrang, a women rights activist says that all are afraid if a deal is made on the citizens’ rights and freedoms.

This comes as the Taliban and the Afghanistan delegates in the Doha intra-Afghan summit agreed on a resolution paper in which both sides stressed on the women rights but in the framework of Islam.